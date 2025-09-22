Notes to the New CNO Series Kicks Off on CIMSEC

By Dmitry Filipoff

For the next two weeks, CIMSEC will be featuring short notes submitted to our Call for Notes to the New CNO. In this special series, authors convey their thoughts on what they believe are the most pressing issues for the U.S. Navy’s new top leader, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Daryl Caudle. From calls for new force structure to a reinvigorated warfighting focus, the Navy’s new leadership is confronting many challenging issues, while also having many opportunities to make major reforms.

The featured authors are listed below, and will be updated with more names as the series unfolds.

“Sir, Be Radical,” by Chris Rielage

“Change the Navy’s Narrative: The Future Fight and the Hybrid Fleet,” by Peter Dombrowski

“Accelerate Human-Machine Teaming in the Maritime Operations Center,” by Michael Posey

“Sink the Kill Chain: A Navy Space Guide to Protecting Ships and Sailors,” by Alan Brechbill

“Train to Win Below the Threshold of War,” by Vince Vanterpool

“We are at Risk of Forgetting the Lessons of the 2017 Collisions,” by John Cordle

“What Unifies the Foundry, Fleet, and Fighting Triad? Warfighting Focus,” by Paul Viscovich

“Fix the Navy’s Flawed System of Warfighting Development,” by Dmitry Filipoff

“Revisiting A Modest Proposal for Improving Shipyard Production and Repair Capacity,” by Ryan Walker

“The Submarine Force Needs More Flexible Training Tools,” by Andrew Pfau and Bridger Smith

“Anchor Acquisition and Force Development on Targeting China’s C4ISR,” by Nicholas Weising

“Expand the Navy’s Over-the Horizon Targeting Solutions,” by Richard Mosier

“To Win the Fight, We Must First Win the Mind: Create NDP-1.1 Naval Warfighting,” by Paul Nickell

“The Imperative for Integrated Maritime Operations,” by Steven Bancroft and Ben Van Horrick

“Rugby and Rivalry: Use Sports Diplomacy to Counter China in the South Pacific,” by Jason Lancaster

“Navigate the Future Through Maritime Wisdom,” by Roshan Kulatunga

Dmitry Filipoff is CIMSEC’s Director of Online Content. Contact him at Content@cimsec.org.

Featured Image: Adm. Daryl Caudle, the 34th Chief of Naval Operations, delivers remarks during an assumption of office ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington D.C., Aug. 25. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vanessa White.)