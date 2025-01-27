Notes to the New Administration Week Kicks Off on CIMSEC

By Dmitry Filipoff

CIMSEC received a tremendous response to our Call for Articles for short notes on what the new U.S. administration can consider to strengthen American naval power, reinforce alliances, and compete effectively against great powers. Authors addressed a wide range of issues and offered recommendations for reform. Enjoy this special series as the week unfolds.

“Prepare the Navy and Marine Corps for Protracted War against China,” by Walker Mills

“Restore Wargaming Focus to the Naval War College,” by Captain Robert C. Rubel, USN (ret.)

“U.S. Ground Forces Can Check Chinese Naval Advantage Now,” by Brian Kerg

“The Best of Both Worlds: Educating Future Navy Officers,” by Claude Berube

“Fill the Vacuum: Establish a Sustained Naval Presence in the Yellow Sea,” by William Martin

“Found in Translation: Bolster U.S. Coalition Warfighting by Fixing the Linguist Shortfall,” by Benjamin Van Horrick

“ESBs for Intermediate Naval Lift in Support of Expeditionary Operations,” by Major Christopher “Pink Sheets” Lowe, USMC

“A High-Low Naval Portfolio: Maximize Strategic Returns with Balanced Force Design,” by Andrew Tenbusch and Trevor Phillips-Levine

“An Investment in the U.S. Navy is an Investment in Prosperity,” by Sam J. Tandgredi

“Work with Allies to Strengthen Deterrence against China,” by Michael Tkacik

“Build Containerized Missile Ships for Rapid and Affordable Fleet Growth,” by Captain R. Robinson Harris, USN (ret.) and Colonel T.X. Hammes, USMC (ret.)

“It is Time for a New Maritime Strategy,” by Peter Dombrowski

“Invest in Sustainment Capabilities to Increase Combat Credibility,” by Joseph Mroszczyk

“Rebuild Commercial Maritime Might to Restore U.S. Sea Power,” by Commander Ander S. Heiles, USN

Dmitry Filipoff is CIMSEC’s Director of Online Content. Contact him at [email protected].

Featured Image: Multinational ships sail in formation off the coast of Hawaii during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)