Naval Wargaming SITREP: “That’s a Lot of Jammers”

By Dmitry Filipoff

More than two weeks after we announced our new naval wargaming initiative, we have gained more than 100 members on our dedicated CIMSEC wargaming discord server. Members have gotten together to play and enjoy demonstrations of new naval wargames, and to casually discuss geopolitics of course. This all makes for an exciting start to our growing community.

Today I will be running a live demonstration of Nebulous Fleet Command from 730-8pm (Eastern), this Friday, March 4. Join us on the demonstration channel in the discord server and watch a demo of a recently released and hotly anticipated naval wargame. Stick around afterward to play some rounds or spectate some live multiplayer matches. From fleet force structure customization to missile salvo tactics, Nebulous offers an exciting and robust naval wargaming experience. Enjoy some Nebulous content below and feel free to join us for tonight’s demonstration. We hope to wargame with you soon!

Join our public CIMSEC Wargaming Discord server here.

Targeted by illuminators and jammers, an enemy battleship takes devastating anti-ship missile and railgun fire.

Another enemy battleship takes even more devastating anti-ship missile and railgun fire.

A heavy cruiser closes with an opposing fleet.

Friendly fleet formations set course at the opening of a match.

Dmitry Filipoff is CIMSEC’s Director of Online Content. Contact him at Content@cimsec.org.

Featured Image: Battleship riddled by shots (Nebulous Fleet Command screenshot by Dmitry Filipoff)