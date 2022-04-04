Naval Wargaming SITREP: Join our First Community Fight Night This Friday

By Dmitry Filipoff

This Friday, April 8th, from 730-830pm (Eastern Time), CIMSEC’s dedicated naval wargaming server will be gathering for our first ever community fight night. Join us to play and spectate naval wargames, especially Nebulous Fleet Command. We will be facing off in head-to-head multiplayer matches, with players pitting their custom fleets against one another in contested matches. Join us this Friday to play and spectate naval wargaming on our growing community server, and make sure to get a glimpse of the action down below.

Join our public CIMSEC Wargaming Discord server here.

A salvo of missiles breaks through flak defenses to land devastating hits on a light cruiser.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> A fleet under missile fire closes to short range to bring lasers to bear on an immobilized enemy light cruiser while deploying chaff and point defenses.

Heavy cruiser RICK Heart of Tempest floating in space, heavily damaged and combat ineffective after an intense exchange of railgun fire.

Dmitry Filipoff is CIMSEC’s Director of Online Content. Contact him at Content@cimsec.org.

Featured Image: Author screenshot of Nebulous Fleet Command.