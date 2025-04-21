NATO Naval Power Week Kicks Off on CIMSEC

By Dmitry Filipoff

This week CIMSEC will feature articles submitted in response to our Call for Articles on NATO Naval Power.

NATO finds itself at an inflection point as U.S. commitment to the alliance is in doubt while the war in Ukraine rages on. The maritime dimension of NATO’s security deserves to be extensively reevaluated in light of these circumstances. New strategic and operational considerations can shape the alliance’s naval power as it adapts to the most uncertain threat environment it has faced in decades.

Below are the articles and authors that will feature during the topic week. This list will be updated as the topic week unfolds.

“Parting Ways: A NATO Naval Strategy Without America,” by Paul Viscovich

“Maritime Security on NATO’s Southern Flank: The Case for a Spanish Coast Guard,” by Gonzalo Vázquez

“The Case for a Baltic SNMG-3: Developing Regional NATO Forces at Sea,” by Steinar Torset and Ian Bowers

“Keeping America Engaged: Three Possibilities for European Navies,” by Michael D. Purzycki

“French Maritime Strategy – Carrier-Led and Indo-Pacific Focused,” by David Scott

“Strengthening Unity of Effort in the Atlantic: Lessons from Wargaming,” by Walter Berbrick and Terence Nicholas

“A Post-Mortem of the Red Sea Crisis: NATO versus the European Union,” by Anna Matilde Bassoli

Dmitry Filipoff is CIMSEC’s Director of Online Content. Contact him at [email protected].

Featured Image: NORWEGIAN SEA (July 4, 2021) A CH-148 Cyclone helicopter of Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 flagship HMCS Halifax (FFH 330) conducts a hoist exercise with Royal Norwegian Navy Submarine HNoMS Utvaer in the Norwegian Sea during Exercise Dynamic Mongoose 21 on July 4, 2021. (NATO photo by B. Underwood)