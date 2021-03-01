Maritime Cybersecurity Topic Week Kicks Off On CIMSEC

By Dmitry Filipoff

This week CIMSEC will be featuring submissions sent in response to our call for articles on maritime cybersecurity, issued in partnership with Cyber Nation Central as a part of Project Trident.

Maritime security is infused with cybersecurity concerns through the ubiquitous presence of computers, networks, and digital systems that have become a foundation of maritime activity. Cyberspace, like maritime space, is an endlessly complex commons, filled with inexorable activity and far flung connections. Yet amongst cyberspace lie threats that are often unnoticed until they strike, and by then they have often caused considerable damage. Cybersecurity threats are in many ways outpacing the defenses that attempt to address them, and the maritime industry and naval powers have been woefully behind. These CIMSEC topic week authors look to address these concerns and posit how maritime cybersecurity can be enhanced and stay ahead of the curve.

Below are the articles and authors being featured, which will be updated with further submissions as Maritime Cybersecurity Week unfolds.

“Sieges, Containerships, and Ecosystems: Rethinking Maritime Cybersecurity,” by LCDR Ryan Hilger

“Sea Blind: Pacing Cybersecurity’s Evolving Impact on Maritime Operations,” by Mark McIntyre and Joe DiPietro

Featured Image: The server room at the United Kingdom’s National Archives (Wikimedia Commons)