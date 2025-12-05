Locks and Shadow Swarms

Fiction Week

By Philip Kiley

The pilot boat’s horn cut twice, a warning that flattened chatter across the lock wall. LT Mara Delgado raised her head from the operations console as a bright speck wavered over the Miraflores chamber, a silver seed fighting against the crosswind. Someone near the observation deck shouted. The quadcopter dipped, steadied, and then kamikazed toward the pilot boat’s bow.

The coxswain threw the helm over. The drone missed by a breath and pinwheeled into the fendering with a brittle snap that sounded smaller than the video would later make it. The pilot boat’s wake sloshed against concrete. Phones went up in a twitching forest of arms. The containership in the chamber blew a long, angry blast that made coffee ripple across the ops room desk.

A news ticker crawled beneath the surveillance feed, half ignored by the ops team: Panama Canal Coalition ministers reaffirm joint stewardship; U.S. chairs safety board this quarter. The line blurred into weather alerts and insurance warnings, but the reminder was constant, an allied consortium led by Washington now managed the Canal’s safety and operation.

“Not a toy,” Mara said.

Across from her, Engineer Rogelio Paredes sat with his hands tented beneath his chin. His cuff was damp with sweat or the ever-present humidity.

“Accident,” he said. “A yacht lost a toy.”

Commander Ethan Rowe, on liaison orders and already impatient with the room’s mixture of civilian engineers and administrators, leaned on the console and peered at the playback. “You don’t throw away two thousand dollars by mistake, and you don’t test a ship’s luck where it can’t move. Drones make a sitting target of a carrier in a channel.”

On the wall screen, a social feed erupted in captions and looping clips. #CanalAttack popped up, as did an insurance desk’s automated alert banner: POSSIBLE INCIDENT — REQUESTING RISK UPDATE.

Mara muted the feed. “Miraflores, status,” she said into her headset. “Any damage to fenders or the pilot boat?”

“Negative,” came the reply. “Plastic bits in the basin. No injuries.”

“Then we do not give the world reason to panic,” said Paredes. “We have a schedule.”

They had more than a schedule. The drought had shaved inches off Lake Gatun, inches that translated to drafts and tonnage and the velocity of money across oceans. The Canal Authority had been using water-saving basins, cross-filling, everything short of rainmaking. Someone had scribbled on the whiteboard: 36 HOURS — LNG WINDOW. When the level dropped again, the heavy gas carriers would have to wait. And risk did not like to wait.

In theory, drones were an amplifier to airpower rather than a force that redrew frontlines. In practice, Mara thought, they were a perfect weapon for the canal: cheap, anonymous, and deadly where maneuver was impossible. A tanker in a lock had the evasiveness of a parked building. Against a swarm that used surveillance to find a seam and kamikaze strikes to exploit it, the ships felt exposed.

Rowe tapped the whiteboard. “Your window just narrowed. If the insurers decide transiting is unsafe, they’ll price the crossing out of reach.”

“Not if we do not feed the fire,” Paredes said. He looked at Mara. “Lieutenant, we will maintain safety messaging. Hobbyist drone. No deliberate intent.”

Mara adjusted her headset to hide the flicker of annoyance on her face. She had learned in her first week at the Canal that the infrastructure was as much a stage as a machine. The world watched every squeak of gate and wash of water for signs of weakness.

“Copy,” she said. “No deliberate intent.”

She didn’t believe it, and she could tell from Rowe’s silence that he didn’t either.

____________________________________________

By evening, the coalition board was restless, insurers dialing up their risk models. The Canal Authority issued a Special Transit Order before doubt hardened into cancellations. It was written in the calmest language they could craft: three LNG carriers, staggered entry, all safety measures, minimal public drama. The word drought appeared only once, as if to name it would make it worse. The order carried a request: Lieutenant Delgado will act as convoy safety officer.

Mara skimmed the line twice. She did not protest. Her orders had pulled her from a cluttered emergency management office in Miami to this control room with its domed cameras and stale coffee smell because she was good at threading people and procedures through chaos without making noise. They needed that now. She texted her mother in Spanish that night, a quick I am fine, the work is busy, it is beautiful here. Her mother sent back six praying hands and a photograph of the cousins eating pastelitos in Hialeah.

At the evening coordination meeting, Paredes sketched the plan with markers on a laminated chart. “We will take advantage of the basin cross-fill,” he said. “Miraflores to Pedro Miguel, Pedro Miguel to Gatun. The carriers will not move nose-to-tail. We stagger entries to preserve levels.”

“Spacing helps risk too,” Mara said.

Rowe nodded, but didn’t smile. “Spacing makes each ship a more discrete target.”

The word target hung a beat longer than the others.

“Words matter,” Paredes said. “We have no target. We have ships, and we have water. We also have tourists with cameras.”

“And we have someone with drones,” Rowe said.

“Someone with a hobby,” Paredes said.

Rowe looked at Mara. “Do you want to bet your license on hobbyists?”

Mara kept her voice even. “I want to bet my license on not creating a headline. We can harden without turning this into a war movie.”

Paredes lifted a finger. “Exactly.”

Rowe exhaled through his nose. “Fine. Harden with your theater lights off. But if you see something that even smells off, you act, you don’t present a PowerPoint.”

Rowe cut in before Paredes could finish, tapping the laminated chart. “This isn’t just Panama’s headache anymore. The coalition board wants those LNG carriers moving, Washington in the chair, Tokyo and Madrid watching every metric. If we slip, we don’t just answer to insurers, we answer to twenty different flags.”

____________________________________________

AIS showed a tug called Santa Marta drifting off Taboga Island, but the radar signature was bigger than its paperwork suggested. Mara flagged it; Paredes shrugged it off as a transponder error. Rowe wasn’t convinced.

“A wolf in tug’s clothing,” he muttered.

The name tugged at something in Mara’s memory, a line from a regional intelligence brief she’d skimmed her first week in-country. Analysts in Bogotá and Miami had worried aloud about “low-cost disruptive capabilities” targeting chokepoints in the Americas, the Canal mentioned but never underlined. Nothing specific, nothing actionable, just another vague paragraph buried beneath piracy statistics and cyber intrusion data. Still, the phrasing stuck with her: “Aden, Yemen reborn, only this time with algorithms.”

Now, staring at Santa Marta’s heavier radar return, it no longer sounded academic.

The tug’s false transponder remained an itch in her head. She chased small things that day, a patrol report about an unlit vessel sliding along the breakwater, a pilot’s offhanded complaint about a “toy” crossing their path, and then, at a warehouse inspection earlier in the week, a manifest that did not sit right. In a crate stamped MARINE SPARES she found neatly packed lithium cells, the kind sold in bulk to electronics shops and cheap enough to make a drone swarm disposable. Alone on the dock she pictured carbon-fiber arms and tiny autopilots clipped to those batteries, a hundred plastic insects with a single-minded, replaceable life.

By the time she left the chandlery, the pilots were whispering. Confidence is contagious in both directions; worry moved through the pilot corps faster than any official notice. The coalition was restless, and the insurers were already turning their calculators. The 36-hour LNG window on the board ticked like a clock.

It was not a case for a PowerPoint. Evidence would come, if Santa Marta slotted into the usual bureaucratic traps, but evidence came too slowly when tonnage and weather had a timetable. If someone wanted to exploit the drought, they would do it in the hours that mattered most.

So Mara drew on the whiteboard, erasing as fast as she wrote. “We stage a decoy barge with a lure and false schedule. It won’t be a tanker, but it will look like one on the trackers, a dummy stand-in to draw their attention. The real convoy enters staggered, under cover of the drill.”

Paredes pressed his temples. “If this leaks, the coalition will accuse us of theater.”

“It’s survival,” Mara said. “They can call it whatever they like.”

Rowe leaned in. “Fine. But you own it if it goes wrong.”

“I own it,” she said.

____________________________________________

Later that night, under the hum of diesel pumps, the decoy barge crept toward the locks, its false transponder flashing the identity of a full LNG carrier. The real tankers waited upriver, engines idling, their silhouettes blacked out to satellites and livestreams alike.

Dawn was just a thinning of the dark when the first drones came, two, then four, then six, whining like angry bees. They arrowed straight for the decoy’s heat and radar signature. One clipped the rail and shattered. Another struck high on a lock fender, scattering screws across the concrete like hail.

The real LNGs held position in their basins, their rudders barely twitching within the narrow confines. All that mass, nowhere to go. The drones didn’t need accuracy, any ship in the channel was an aimpoint.

Another drone found the lure and exploded harmlessly against the barge’s hull. Off Taboga Island, the tug Santa Marta, the same vessel Mara had flagged days earlier, lit up the radio net with a sudden “medical emergency.” Its engines spooled to full.

Mara leaned over the console. “There it is,” she said quietly. “That’s our launch platform, it has to be.”

Rowe’s hand hit the desk. “She’s running for the edge of jurisdiction. Take her down now.”

“Not with the world watching,” Mara said. “We soft-block her inside the channel. Docking issue, not a firefight.”

The operations center dispatched an intercept team. The patrol boat swung across Santa Marta’s bow and signaled to heave to. The tug hesitated, then eased back toward the quay as if it had planned to dock all along. Boarding officers went aboard calm and professional. Under the tarps they found racks of drones, charging cables, and spare carbon arms. The tug was no tug at all.

Behind them, the decoy’s smoke drifted away over the water. The three real LNG carriers made their transits later that morning, unharmed, the damage limited to scorch marks and scattered drone debris inside the lock.

____________________________________________

They issued the press release at noon. The final draft circulated with coalition letterhead across the top: Panama Canal Coalition — Joint Statement. It praised resilience, thanked “international partners for their steadfast stewardship,” and referred to the drone wreckage only as “malfunctioning hobby devices.” The statement boasted of drills and resilience and the importance of the Canal to global commerce. It did not mention Santa Marta or the decoy barge.

The second LNG carrier transited under a sky so blue it looked synthetic. The third entered with tourists recording from the overlooks. The pilots worked with the muscle memory of a thousand quiet crossings. Rowe spent the afternoon on calls full of words like escalation ladder and confidence building. Paredes drafted a memo titled Program for Physical and Electronic Hardening of Lock Approaches, benches that doubled as bollards, new rules for drones, and fences disguised as landscaping.

Mara walked the lock walls at dusk. The water breathed. A dragonfly drifted across a launch’s wake. She leaned on the rail, remembering her father teaching her to thread a needle on a rocking porch: don’t fight the motion, move when the wind does. She thought of the Santa Marta captain’s hot lies about a sick crew member, and of lithium batteries and drones on board without an adequate explanation.

At midnight she wrote her mother that it was still beautiful here, that she had eaten a mango that stung her lip, that she had learned a new word for the day’s wind. She didn’t mention the drones. She didn’t mention Santa Marta. She promised to visit in September, and she meant it.

The morning came with a freighter’s horn rolling across the houses. The decoy barge sat tarped in a maintenance lane with a stray cat asleep on it. Insurance sent a qualified sigh. The social feed moved on to a football match.

At noon a new tug took Santa Marta’s place off Taboga Island. Its AIS was clean, its radar return matched. Confidence was the product, and it sold another day of normal.

Mara sipped coffee gone bitter in the pot and watched the locks cycle. The Canal had two lanes carved into the isthmus by men who had died and men who had been paid, and water that could be commanded only by gates. The third lane was not concrete. It was belief. If the world believed the Canal would hold, it would. If they believed it would fail, it would fail faster.

She grimaced at the coffee and smiled at her reflection in the glass. Neutral did not mean safe. Neutral meant necessary. It meant being the gap in a ridge where the wind always blew, and learning to stand there without being knocked over.

The afternoon thunderheads built and did not break. The water whispered through the basins, and for that day at least, it was enough.

Philip Kiley is the Senior Reserve Officer of U.S. Coast Guard Base Cape Cod. His career has brought assignments in port security and emergency management.

Featured Image: Art created with Midjourney AI.