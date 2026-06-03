Latin America: Donations and Sales of Second-hand Hulls

By W. Alejandro Sánchez

Written by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez, The Southern Tide addresses maritime security issues throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. It discusses the challenges regional navies face including limited defense budgets, inter-state tensions, and transnational crimes. It also examines how these challenges influence current and future defense strategies, platform acquisitions, and relations with global powers.

Analyses of the status and strength of the US Navy, the Chinese Navy, and other global navies focus not only on the size of their respective fleets but also on the modernity of their hulls and their new capabilities, particularly vis-à-vis integrating new technologies. But what happens to decommissioned platforms that global naval powerhouses no longer operate? Some are kept in reserve or sent to scrapyards. However, many decommissioned vessels find a second life when sold or donated to partners and allies.

As the author of this analysis has written for CIMSEC and other publications over several years (“The Rise Of The Latin American Shipyard”), Latin American shipyards are undergoing a golden age, with a variety of platforms being produced regionally. This trend includes submarines, frigates, corvettes, and patrol vessels. Brand-new platforms from extra-regional suppliers are also being procured. However, second-hand platforms are cost-effective alternatives that provide additional capabilities to the fleet and serve as a stopgap until other procurement projects are completed. Donation of vessels serves to strengthen alliances or create new partnerships.

Latin American Navies: A Brief Overview

Navies worldwide need to constantly evolve and acquire new hulls and technologies to maintain deterrence and win the next war. The US Navy, for example, is turning to uncrewed maritime systems (uncrewed surface vessels and uncrewed underwater vehicles) and aims to deploy them across the Asia-Pacific to support crewed ships. The US Navy’s Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Daryl Caudle, has called this a “hedge strategy.” Meanwhile, China is rapidly expanding its fleet, not just to challenge the US but to gain a bigger presence across the Western Pacific.

Latin American navies have their own strategies, though at a much more domestic and regional level. Geopolitics matter, as Latin America has not experienced interstate warfare in decades. The last armed conflict between two Latin American states was in 1995, between Peru and Ecuador, while the last inter-state conflict with a maritime theater of operations was the Falklands/Malvinas War in 1982, between Argentina and the United Kingdom. The most recent inter-state military operation in the region was Operation Absolute Resolve, which resulted in the extraction and arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

While there are some outstanding border disputes across Latin America and the Caribbean, there is no arms race, and inter-state relations are calm. There are also confidence-building mechanisms that promote good relations between civilian governments and militaries. For example, in early March in Uruguay, the Argentine Navy took command of the Coordination for the South Atlantic Area (Coordinación del Área Marítima del Atlántico Sur: CAMAS), a multinational entity created in 1957 composed of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The goal of CAMAS is to promote cooperation, peace, and stability in the South Atlantic.

Nowadays, the primary role of Latin American navies is to maintain basic deterrence capabilities and readiness in the event of an inter-state conflict. Navies are also heavily engaged in combating maritime crimes, particularly drug trafficking and illegal, undocumented, or unreported fishing. The fleets are also incredibly involved in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

It is beyond the objective of this analysis to discuss the strategies and aspirations of each Latin American navy. Suffice to say, regional navies are generally focused on operations within their borders. Ships and submarines regularly participate in regional multinational exercises, including the US-sponsored RIMPAC, UNITAS, and SUBDIEX.

Only the Brazilian Navy (Marinha do Brasil: MB) has extra-regional and power projection aspirations. Brazil annually sends a warship to West Africa to train with regional navies. During its visit to Africa, the Brazilian ship participates in the US-sponsored regional exercise, Obangame Express, while the Brazilian Navy also sponsors its own exercise with African navies, Guinex. Dr. Andrea Resende, professor at Brazil’s University of Belo Horizonte (Centro Universitário de Belo Horizonte: UNIBH) and Una Betim University (Centro Universitário Una Betim: UNA), told CIMSEC that Brazil “has also cooperated” with the Namibian Navy and Marine Corps and also worked alongside South Africa to develop the A-Darter missiles. Brazil also “signed an agreement with South Africa for defense, and there is a possibility to expand naval and technical cooperation with South Africa.”

Finally, Mexico and several South American shipyards are currently producing a variety of platforms and reducing reliance on extra-regional suppliers. Brazil has built four Scorpene-class submarines and is now building a nuclear-powered submarine as well as corvettes. Colombia’s COTECMAR (Corporación de Ciencia y Tecnología para el Desarrollo de la Industria Naval, Marítima y Fluvial) and Peru’s SIMA (Servicios Industriales de la Marina) are manufacturing frigates as well as other vessels. Mexico’s ASTIMAR (Astilleros de la Secretaría de Marina) began construction of a patrol vessel, Ecuador’s ASTINAVE (Astilleros Navales Ecuatorianos) is slowly building a multipurpose vessel, and Chile’s ASMAR (Astilleros y Maestranzas de la Armada) is producing four multi-role transport vessels.

These projects demonstrate the level of maturity regional shipyards have reached. However, even regional shipyards cannot build all the complex platforms navies require to modernize their fleets. Several Latin American navies cannot even produce their own vessels, namely the Central American states, Uruguay, and, surprisingly, Argentina (their shipyards have very limited capabilities). These countries will continue to rely on the acquisition of brand-new or second-hand vessels from external suppliers.

Why purchase a second-hand vessel?

There are several reasons why Latin American navies may choose to buy second-hand vessels. Providing additional capabilities is a major reason. Many Latin American navies seek capabilities such as submarine fleets for underwater operations or well-equipped warships for power projection and deterrence. However, in the case of submarines, building one sub alone is a complex engineering project and a long, arduous process. So far, Brazil is the only Latin American country to have mastered this technique via a partnership with France’s Naval Group. According to Resende, Brazil first announced its plans to build subs back in 2008, though the program dates back to the 1970s. It took almost 20 years to complete four conventional submarines, while the nuclear-powered submarine began construction only in 2023. Peru is also very interested in developing submarines via a partnership with South Korea’s HD Hyundai Heavy Industries .

As it currently stands, other Latin American navies are likely to continue to buy used subs if new platforms are too expensive. For example, in 2012, Colombia purchased two of the German Navy’s U-206 subs, now called ARC Intrépido and ARC Indomable. Meanwhile, Argentina does not have an operational submarine: the ARA San Juan sank tragically in 2017, the ARA Santa Cruz has been rusting away in a hangar for over a decade, and the ARA Salta is over five decades old and probably not seaworthy. The service wants to regain its underwater capabilities, and some media reports have suggested Argentina is considering buying new subs from Naval Group or used ones as a short-term solution.

Other fleets have also acquired second-hand vessels to enhance their capabilities. Brazil has a history of using second-hand carriers: the NAeL Minas Gerais carrier was purchased from the United Kingdom in the late 1950s and served until the late 1990s. The next carrier was the NAe São Paulo, purchased from France. After São Paulo was decommissioned around 2018, the Marinha do Brasil still wanted a carrier as its flagship, so Brasilia purchased the HMS Ocean, a Landing Platform Helicopter (LPH) carrier previously operated by the Royal Navy. The ship has been renamed NAM Atlântico.

As for more recent acquisitions, Brazil purchased the HMS Bulwark, an Albion-class amphibious assault ship from the Royal Navy in 2025. Minister of Defense José Mucio Monteiro Filho traveled to Plymouth, United Kingdom, in February to supervise repairs and upgrades to Bulwark. The ship will be renamed NDM Oiapoque and is scheduled to arrive in Brazil in late June 2026. With a length of 176 meters and the capability to transport armored vehicles and as many as seven hundred troops, the second-hand ship will be the Brazilian fleet’s second-largest after the carrier, Atlântico.

Acquiring used warships also serves as a short-term solution for navies while they prepare to buy new platforms. For example, in 2020, Chile bought two frigates previously owned by the Royal Australian Navy. The two ships are now known as Capitán Prat and Almirante Latorre. The used-but-still modern frigates will help Chile maintain deterrence capabilities for the rest of the decade while the Chilean shipyard, ASMAR, completes other projects. During the current decade, ASMAR has manufactured the icebreaker Almirante Viel and is building four multi-role transport vessels. The Chilean Navy now aims to domestically manufacture frigates in the early 2030s, which means the two Australian frigates will continue to operate until future ships are commissioned.

Similarly, in 2014, the Peruvian Navy acquired the replenishment support vessel HNLMS Amsterdam, which was later renamed BAP Tacna. Tacna was the primary support ship of the Peruvian fleet for years until the commissioning of the landing platform docks BAP Pisco (2018) and BAP Paita (2025). The Tacna served as a heavy replenishment vessel until the Makassar-class ships, manufactured by the local shipyard SIMA, began operating.

Donations

Donations serve different purposes. Donors can help reduce unwanted inventory and potentially cement alliances with receiving nations. The US military has a history of donating various technologies to partners across the Western Hemisphere. In February, US Southern Command donated M4 carbines, pistols, night-vision equipment, and other technology to the joint special forces battalion of the Paraguayan armed forces. The US government has also donated decommissioned US Coast Guard cutters to Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Uruguay. In fact, the US donated a cutter, formerly called the USCG Orcas, to Ecuador this past May. The ship is now called Isla Puná .

South Korea is also donating decommissioned vessels to Latin American navies. Over the past decade, South Korea has donated Pohang-class corvettes BAP Ferre and BAP Guise to Peru and two corvettes, the ARC Nariño (Donghae-class) and ARC Tono (Pohang-class), to Colombia. In 2024, the Uruguayan Navy received a PKM 318 Chamsuri-class patrol vessel, now operating as ROU 10 Huracán. South Korea also donated a multipurpose ship to Ecuador; the now-called BAE Jambelí was formally commissioned on 7 May. In a mid-April press release, the Ecuadorian Ministry of Defense labeled the Jambelí as a “mega warship and the first multi-role ship of the country” while the Navy similarly explained , during the recent commissioning ceremony, that Jambelí is the fleet’s first-ever multipurpose platform.

China and the US

The United States and China deserve a special discussion, though this analysis is not intended to examine the strategies, including procurement and decommissioning strategies, of either the US Navy or the People’s Liberation Army Navy.

Besides Venezuela, and to a much lesser degree, Bolivia, China has not managed to find clients for its military technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. Of note, recent attempts to sell armored vehicles and warplanes to Argentina were unsuccessful. However, over the past decade, Beijing has donated non-lethal military technology to several regional armed forces to build goodwill and improve military relations. In the maritime realm, Beijing donated small patrol craft and speedboats to Ecuador and Guyana. It also sold one large, new patrol vessel to Trinidad and Tobago in 2014. It is worth highlighting that there are no readily available examples of the sale or donation of second-hand warships from Beijing to Latin America.

As for the United States, it is curious that recent transfers of decommissioned vessels are overwhelmingly Coast Guard cutters. Latin American navies were no strangers to acquiring decommissioned US warships several decades ago, many of which remain operational. For example, the Peruvian Navy still operates the landing vessel BAP Eten, formerly the USS Traverse County (LST-1160), which was acquired over four decades ago. Ecuador received the USS Chowanoc (ATF-100), a tugboat, and renamed it the BAE Chimborazo. Another example is the Mexican Navy’s landing ship, ARM Papaloapan, which was previously called the USS Newport (LST-1179). Papaloapan is still very much operational: it participated in the recent UNITAS 2025 multinational exercises.

There are no publicly available examples of decommissioned US warships sold or donated to Latin America in the past five years, excluding the Coast Guard cutters. This is intriguing as Washington continues to enjoy strong diplomatic and military relations with the majority of Latin American and Caribbean states. The acquisition of decommissioned Australian and British ships as well as German submarines indicates an ongoing preference for Western technology.

Discussion and conclusions

One notable detail that arose from this analysis is that there are few scholarly or in-depth analyses of the sale (or donation) of second-hand naval assets. Without a doubt, there is plenty of information about navies buying brand-new warships and submarines. Similarly, whenever a second-hand vessel is acquired (via sale or donation), the media of the respective Latin American country receiving the ship (or sub) will publish about it. However, a broad analysis of the market for second-hand warships and submarines is a missing link in discussions of maritime strategies and procurement trends. One of the few publicly available in-depth studies on this topic is the 2024 PhD dissertation by Dr. Eva Ziegler, titled “International Transfers of Second-Hand Major Conventional Weapons Patterns, Determinants and Consequences,” for the University of Munich. The defense news agency Defensa.com also wrote about this topic in 2019 while another defense news agency, Infodefensa, did so in 2023. It is worth noting that research for this analysis was conducted in English, Portuguese, and Spanish. It is very possible that this topic has been researched in other languages or that the research is not publicly available.

The outlook on the market for second-hand warships and submarines in Latin America remains positive. Argentina is a country to monitor as its navy seeks to regain underwater capabilities. There have been many rumors that Buenos Aires is purchasing decommissioned submarines from countries such as Brazil and Turkey to regain this capability. If a sale by Brazil were to occur, it would be a huge milestone as the two countries have been historical rivals vying to be leaders of South America. Meanwhile, countries with limited budgets and/or naval infrastructure will also continue to welcome donations of small, multi-role ships, such as patrol vessels, cutters, or corvettes, that can aid in monitoring territorial waters and exclusive economic zones.

Moreover, the Brazilian Navy’s acquisition of the Oiapoque demonstrates that even the most advanced navy in the region has no qualms about acquiring a used-but-modern warship. The Brazilian government announced an ambitious defense expenditure plan of USD$151 billion (R$ 800 billion) over 15 years. The plan will likely focus heavily on the Brazilian defense industrial base and domestically produced equipment. However, certain high-tech, second-hand assets may also be purchased. Heavy multipurpose and transport vessels are two types of ships that Brazilian shipyards do not focus on producing, so they could be purchased, even second-hand.

Even though many Latin American shipyards are currently building new transport vessels, frigates, patrol vessels, and even submarines, the market for used hulls will remain attractive for regaining or augmenting capabilities by purchasing modern platforms at a lower cost or receiving them via donations.

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who focuses on international defense, security, and geopolitical issues across the Western Hemisphere, Central Asia, and Eastern Europe. He is the President of Second Floor Strategies, a consulting firm in Washington, DC, and a non-resident Senior Associate at the Americas Program, Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Follow him on X/Twitter: @W_Alex_Sanchez.

The opinions expressed are those of the author and do not reflect the views or policy of CSIS or any other organization with which the author is affiliated.

Featured image: Chilean Navy Adelaide-Class guided-missile frigate CNS Capitán Prat and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley steam together during a bilateral maritime engagement in the Pacific Ocean, April 21, 2026. Chile bought the frigate second-hand from the Royal Australian Navy in 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew C. Wolf)