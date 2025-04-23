Keeping America Engaged: Three Possibilities for European Navies

NATO Naval Power Week

By Michael D. Purzycki

Introduction

For the next several years, European security is likely to appear less prominent within United States foreign policy. Even if the U.S. remains militarily present in Europe and the North Atlantic, it may demand some form of financial compensation for doing so, as evidenced by the potential U.S.-Ukraine natural resources deal. Although the increase in defense spending by many NATO members since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine is a positive development for European security writ large, it will likely be years before European navies are ready to face Russian aggression independently, should the U.S. withdraw its support.

To keep the U.S. engaged in the waters around Europe, European NATO members must find areas of common interest with the U.S. The threat of China to both European and American security interests creates many such opportunities. By monitoring China’s activities in the Arctic, becoming more active in the Indo-Pacific, and buying American, Europeans can maintain a strong military and industrial link to the U.S. even if U.S. military presence in and around Europe shrinks in the near future.

Guarding the Arctic

The Arctic has become an arena for great power competition between the U.S., Russia, and China. China recently declared itself a “near-Arctic state,” and is establishing mining and drilling operations in the region. By collaborating with Russia, China has expanded its economic and military presence in the far north. China launched its first domestically built polar icebreaker in 2019 and its container ships have transited the Arctic Ocean more than 100 times since 2013. In late 2024, the U.S. Coast Guard spotted a joint Chinese-Russian naval patrol within 12 nautical miles of the Alaskan coastline. By drawing attention to China’s presence in the Arctic, either by China itself or China in partnership with Russia, Europe can increase the chances of America looking north.

Throughout the Cold War, the High North was an area of concern for NATO. For decades, surveilling Soviet submarines navigating the GIUK gap (Greenland-Iceland-United Kingdom) was a critical task for NATO forces. American-built naval systems are already present in NATO forces with a major stake in the Arctic. Both Britain’s Royal Air Force and the Royal Norwegian Air Force use the P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, while Germany is beginning to acquire P-8s of its own. As the U.S. begins to operationalize its response to China’s growing Arctic presence, it can look to NATO’s latent, modernized maritime patrol capability to bolster its efforts, one that is perfectly suited to sustain a watchful eye over the High North.

Contributing to Indo-Pacific Security

There are economic and political reasons for Europe to reduce its dependence on China, even if it does not result in a “decoupling” to the extent some have advocated for the U.S. to achieve. Europe has lost numerous manufacturing jobs to China, akin to the “China shock” discussed in America. The Center for European Reform has warned of a second China shock in the near future.

However, the damage done by further manufacturing outsourcing would pale in comparison to that done by outright war. In 2023, then-U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly warned that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would effectively destroy world trade, harming European as well as Pacific Rim nations:

“About half of the world’s container ships pass through these vital waters [the Taiwan Strait] every year, laden with goods bound for Europe and the far corners of the world. Taiwan is a thriving democracy and a crucial link in global supply chains, particularly for advanced semi-conductors.”

In December 2024, Luke Patey, a senior researcher at the Danish Institute for International Studies, warned European policymakers that “the European Union needs a China contingency,” to prepare for the effects of a Chinese-Taiwan conflict on the availability of such vital products as semiconductors, solar panels, wind turbines, and electric vehicles.

It is not out of the realm of possibility that European vessels may find themselves fighting alongside Taiwanese and American ships against the People’s Liberation Army Navy. If Washington prioritizes competition with China for the next several years, European countries willing to share the burden would likely see the U.S. reciprocating in European security affairs.

How to accomplish this? The playbook is already well established. Several European navies have operated in the Indo-Pacific in recent years. In 2021, the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth carried American and British F-35s through the Mediterranean, Indian Ocean, and Western Pacific. After striking ISIS targets in the Levant, the bilateral task force participated in Maritime Partnership Exercise 2021 with Australian and Japanese forces.

Meanwhile, France, the only country besides the U.S. with a nuclear-powered carrier, recently deployed its flagship Charles de Gaulle to the Pacific for the first time, taking part in the exercise Pacific Steller alongside Japan and the U.S. Italy, though maybe not known as a country with Indo-Pacific interests, deployed its carrier Cavour to the region last year in a trip that included a visit to Japan. Germany too deployed frigates to the Pacific in 2024, asserting the importance of freedom of navigation to China’s disapproval. NATO partners should consider more of the same, by embedding in U.S.-led task forces and operations in the Indo-Pacific to further advance U.S.-European partnerships.

Buying American

Buying U.S. defense products allows Europe to keep the U.S. close. At a time when Europe’s most important ally seems to have grown fickle in its friendship, Europeans may find they have an interest in placing political considerations before strictly military ones.

Take the Constellation class frigate (FFG-62) for example. Norway is considering this design for the replacement for its current frigates, along with British, French, and German bids. If those four European countries desired to ensure an American role in building up NATO’s ability to defend the Baltic Sea, North Sea, and Arctic Ocean, it may be in their interest to collectively ensure Norway chooses the Constellation class.

To be sure, FFG-62 has issues that might make it a suboptimal pick from a strictly military perspective. The fact that Fincantieri Marinette Marine has announced that the delivery of USS Constellation to the U.S. Navy will be delayed, from 2026 to 2029, must give the Royal Norwegian Navy pause about selecting it. Nevertheless, keeping America involved in North Atlantic maritime security may be worth the downside of Norway not procuring its first choice.

Greece is another nation considering the Constellation class. Since Athens has declined the chance to purchase soon-to-be-decommissioned littoral combat ships from the U.S., the Hellenic Navy choosing FFG-62 despite technological qualms can do significant good for transatlantic relations. Former U.S. Coast Guard cutters are another item European fleets may look at. The U.S. has already sent such vessels as Excess Defense Articles to European nations including Georgia and Greece. Would it be worth European navies purchasing cutters instead, if the incoming money kept Washington’s eyes on the Mediterranean and Black Seas?

A large number of NATO members buying American-designed ships will likely be of particular worry to one influential member of the alliance: France. Arms exports are an economic and defense priority for the French government – all parties involved remember the row caused in 2021 when Australia cancelled its planned purchase of French diesel-electric submarines to build nuclear-powered boats with America and Britain through AUKUS.

How can America and France both sell arms to their own benefit in a way that also ensures a continued American role in NATO at sea? Perhaps with a de facto cartel. Paris and Washington can decide among themselves who will sell systems to a given third country, rather than the two continuing to fiercely compete. The defense industries in both countries will benefit, as will transatlantic security. If World War II-era America was the Arsenal of Democracy, this Franco-American partnership can become a Cartel for Democracy.

Conclusion

European maritime security is in a state it has not been in since the Second World War. The extent to which the U.S. will contribute to peace and stability in the North Atlantic is in flux. To increase the chances of the U.S. continuing to be active in the region, European countries must endeavor to marry their maritime security to the greatest extent possible to that of the U.S. In the Arctic, the Indo-Pacific, and in defense industrial policy, Europe has chances to keep America engaged. It must take advantage of these opportunities.

Michael D. Purzycki is an analyst, writer, and editor based in Arlington, Virginia. He has worked for the United States Navy, Marine Corps, and Army.

The views expressed here are presented in a personal capacity and do not necessarily reflect the official views of any government organization.

Featured Image: NATO forces in exercise Trident Juncture 21. (NATO photo by WO FRAN C.Valverde)