Join Us October 14: Announcing the CIMSEC Forum for Authors and Readers Finalist Lineup

By Jimmy Drennan

Please join us Thursday evening, October 14, for the seventh annual CIMSEC Forum for Author and Readers (CFAR), presented via Zoom by the Center for Naval Analyses. This annual event brings readers together with their favorite CIMSEC authors over the past year. Authors will discuss the articles readers voted for and will field questions from the audience.

Below are the top vote-getting CIMSEC articles and authors, who will be presenting at CFAR 2021.

“Evolution of the Fleet: A Closer Look at the Chinese Fishing Vessels off the Galapagos,” by Dr. Tabitha Mallory and Dr. Ian Ralby

“Winning the War on Distraction: Military Leaders Need Quiet Minds in the Digital Age,” by Bill Bray

“No Ordinary Boats: Cracking the Code on China’s Spratly Maritime Militias,” by Ryan Martinson

“The Navy Should Stop Talking About the Future and Start Building It,” by Frank Goertner

We look forward to their presentations and seeing you all online soon!

Jimmy Drennan is the President of CIMSEC. Contact him at President@cimsec.org.