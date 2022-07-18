Join CIMSEC’s DC Chapter at The Admiral’s Bancroft Bar July 28

By Scott Cheney-Peters

Time: Thursday July 28, 5-7pm (Lightning Rounds begin at 5:30pm)

Place: The Admiral’s Bancroft Bar, 1 Dupont Cir NW, Washington, DC 20036 (Dupont metro stop/Red Line).

Join CIMSEC’s DC chapter for a meetup, lightning rounds, and a lively and informal discussion of maritime security. Or just come for the drinks and good cheer at The Admiral’s Bancroft Bar in Dupont.

CIMSEC’s Lightning Rounds are quick, 5-minute presentations by guests on their current work in the national security world or maritime security challenges they are grappling with. Presenters can then field several questions from those gathered.

If you are interested in participating as a presenter or would like to RSVP, please contact Scott Cheney-Peters at scottcheneypeters@gmail.com. All are welcome.

Featured Image: The Admiral Bancroft Bar (Fredde Lieberman/The Admiral)