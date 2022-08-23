Join CIMSEC’s DC Chapter at The Admiral’s Bancroft Bar August 30

By Scott Cheney-Peters

Time: Tuesday, August 30, 5-7pm

Place: The Admiral’s Bancroft Bar, 1 Dupont Cir NW, Washington, DC 20036 (Dupont metro stop/Red Line).

Join CIMSEC’s DC chapter for a meetup and lively informal discussion. We will be joined by John Bradford of the Yokosuka Council on Asia-Pacific Studies (YCAPS) and the Maritime Security Network (MarSecNet) as well. Or just come for the drinks and good cheer at The Admiral’s Bancroft Bar in Dupont.

If you would like to RSVP, please contact Scott Cheney-Peters at scottcheneypeters@gmail.com. All are welcome.

Featured Image: The Admiral Bancroft Bar (Fredde Lieberman/The Admiral)