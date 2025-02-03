It is Time to Build Small Warships

Notes to the New Administration Week

By Shelley Gallup and Ben DiDonato

In past wars, small and well-armed ships have been a necessary complement to the large, multipurpose ships that dominate today’s U.S. Navy. China on the other hand utilizes a full range of maritime capabilities to outmaneuver the U.S. fleet. These ships can easily overwhelm the navies of smaller nations, like the Philippines, creating an unsustainable demand signal for support from large U.S. ships.

Scholars and engineers at the Naval Postgraduate School have developed a bi-modal fleet concept featuring a mix of small sea denial and large sea control vessels to correct this weakness. The key to implementing this strategy is the LMACC, or Lightly Manned Automated Combat Capability. This small warship combines autonomy, AI, resilient communications, and passive cloud-based sensor fusion to fight inside the Chinese engagement envelope. It is intended to operate within a scalable, networked flotilla alongside a variety of unmanned systems as well as Marines ashore. This will extend their Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO) doctrine into a more lethal and agile combined arms force able to overcome China’s capabilities. Furthermore, the features that make LMACC ideal for supporting Marines deep inside the first island chain also allow it to take on lower-intensity missions, such as special operations support and maritime patrol, making it an ideal choice for supporting President Trump’s stated goal of countering the cartels in the Gulf.

Unlike truly unmanned vessels, LMACC can be built today to affordably grow the fleet. It consists almost entirely of fielded systems and most preliminary design work is already done. Pre-covid estimates put the series production cost at about $100 million and its small size allows it to be built in struggling shipyards too small to build current warships. Furthermore, the human crew eliminates the legal and technological risks of unmanned systems. They can override the AI whenever needed and repair equipment that breaks down unexpectedly, building more confidence into these systems and informing future designs.

LMACC will also serve a critical function in developing future leaders. In today’s destroyer-centric surface fleet, platform command opportunities are mostly only available after more than a decade of service. LMACC is intended as an O-3 command, affording naval officers an opportunity to command earlier in their careers and develop critical leadership skills, including initiative, adaptability, and tactical acumen. Autonomous systems will become increasingly important, but cultivating command skillsets earlier in careers is a key benefit that smaller platforms bring to fleets.

Small warships have a long history in the U.S. Navy and are poised to offer an evolutionary leap in capability. Small, highly automated, lightly crewed, blue water warships will help offset the capabilities of competing fleets and ensure enduring maritime superiority for the U.S. Navy. It is time to fund and build a prototype of the LMACC and its flotilla of innovations.

Dr. Shelley Gallup is a retired surface warfare officer. As an Associate Research Professor at the Naval Postgraduate School, Dr. Gallup has spent 25 years assisting the Navy in developing large-scale experiments at sea. His current work includes research in human-machine partnerships, the role of emergence in combat at sea, and leads the small warship LMACC project at NPS. He can be contacted at [email protected].

Ben DiDonato is a volunteer member of the LMACC team. He is responsible for LMACC’s armament and most engineering work. He has provided systems and mechanical engineering support to organizations across the defense industry from the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Research, Development and Engineering Center (CERDEC) to Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, working on projects for all branches of the armed forces. He currently serves as vice president of technology for Expanse Laboratories Corporation, a startup developing novel physical encryption technology. He can be contacted at [email protected].

Featured Image: LMACC design screenshot courtesy of Ben DiDonato.