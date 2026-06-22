Iran War Series Kicks Off on CIMSEC

By Dmitry Filipoff

For the next two weeks, CIMSEC will be featuring writing submitted to our Call for Articles on maritime conflict with Iran.

The maritime domain has featured prominently in the Iran War and heavily shaped negotiations over the post-war future. The world economy has been strongly affected, with the military contest over the Strait of Hormuz reverberating across markets.

Below are the articles and authors being featured, and will be updated with further submissions as the series unfolds.

“The Price of Doubt: Sea Control in the Strait of Hormuz,” by James Jackson

“Hormuz and the Era of Asymmetry: Sea Mines, Unmanned Systems, and the Redefinition of Naval Power,” by Admiral Massimo Vianello (Ret.) and Master Chief Petty Officer Giovanni Giorguli (Ret.)

“The Insurance Chokepoint: War-Risk Pricing as an Instrument of Maritime Coercion,” by Bruce Randolph Tizes

“The Hormuz Closure and the Limits of Sanctions: How Russia Benefited from Iran’s Chokepoint Weapon,” by Rustam Taghizade

“Asymmetric Alliance Strategy: An Israeli Maritime Perspective on the Iran War,” by Ehud Eiran

“The Iran War Highlights New Realities and Changing Paradigms,” by Paul Viscovich

Dmitry Filipoff is CIMSEC’s Director of Online Content. Contact him at Content@cimsec.org.

Featured Image: Aircraft is staged for flight operations on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in support of Operation Epic Fury, Mar. 3, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)