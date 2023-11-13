Integrated Naval Campaigning Topic Week Kicks Off on CIMSEC

By Dmitry Filipoff

This week CIMSEC will be featuring articles submitted in response to our call for articles on integrated naval campaigning, issued in partnership with the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.

The 2022 National Defense Strategy calls for integrated campaigning as a more effective method of competing. What does integrated campaigning mean for naval forces and maritime security? How much capacity do forces really have to engage in campaigning as envisioned? Authors address these questions and consider how campaigning can influence the competition. We thank them for their contributions.

“Revise Force Generation to Create Campaigning Opportunities,” by CDR Brett LeFever

“The Bay of Bengal Gray Zone: U.S. Navy Roles in Integrated Campaigning,” by Mohammad Rubaiyat Rahman

Dmitry Filipoff is CIMSEC’s Director of Online Content. Contact him at Content@cimsec.org.

Featured Image: PHILIPPINE SEA (June 9, 2023) – The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) sails in formation with French Navy Aquitane-Class frigate FS Lorraine (D657). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)