Flotilla SITREP: The Role of Command Responsibility and PME in Prioritizing Warfighting

By Dmitry Filipoff

This month the CIMSEC Warfighting Flotilla will be hosting sessions on the role of commanding officers in prioritizing warfighting for their units, and the role of PME in warfighting education. If you haven’t already, sign up through the form below to become a Flotilla member and receive the invites to our upcoming off-the-record November discussions. The full listings for these upcoming discussions are featured down below.

Feel free to visit the Flotilla homepage to learn more about this community, its activities, and what drives it.

Loading…

______________________________________

Upcoming November Sessions

The Role of Command in Prioritizing Warfighting

Commanding officers are well-placed to inculcate their commands with warfighting imperatives. COs can use their discretion and authority to set priorities for their staffs and crews. But COs may have their span of control limited by the requirements and priorities of their chain of command. What is the role of commanding officers in prioritizing warfighting for their units, and how much decision-making ability can they realistically wield? Join us to discuss these questions as we consider the role of command responsibility in prioritizing warfighting.

Read Ahead: “Warfighting Culture Starts with the CO,” by Capt. Jamie McGrath (ret.)

______________________________________



The Role of PME in Warfighting Education

Professional Military Education offers major opportunities for servicemembers to enhance their understanding of warfighting. But the breadth of curricula and coursework may reflect a variety of requirements and electives that compete with a warfighting focus. What should be the role of PME in warfighter education? How should PME curricula balance warfighting with other areas of expertise? Join us to discuss these questions and more as we consider the role of PME.

Read Aheads:

“Preparing the Fleet for the Next Fight: An Assessment of Navy and Marine Corps Command and Staff Courses,” by Major Maxwell Stewart, U.S. Marine Corps, Captain Louis Gilbertson, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, and Mason Ever

“Driving The Dark Road To The Future: A Guide To Revitalizing Defense Planning And Strategic Analysis,” by Benjamin Jensen and Michael Rountree

______________________________________



Dmitry Filipoff is CIMSEC’s Director of Online Content and Community Manager of the Warfighting Flotilla. Contact him at Content@cimsec.org.