Flotilla SITREP: Tactical Nuclear Weapons at Sea and Contested Maritime Logistics

By Dmitry Filipoff

This month the CIMSEC Warfighting Flotilla will be hosting sessions on the implications of naval tactical nuclear weapons and contested maritime logistics in the Pacific. If you haven’t already, sign up through the form below to become a Flotilla member and receive the invites to our upcoming off-the-record July discussions. The full listings for these upcoming discussions are featured down below.

Feel free to visit the Flotilla homepage to learn more about this community, its activities, and what drives it.

Loading…

______________________________________

Upcoming July Sessions

______________________________________

Bringing Back Naval Tactical Nuclear Weapons

Tactical nuclear weapons were commonplace aboard warships during the Cold War, but were removed as nuclear arsenals shrunk in tandem with decreasing tensions. Now that all great powers are modernizing their nuclear arsenals amidst a new era of competition, the choice to exclude tactical nuclear weapons from U.S. naval forces may have to be reconsidered. What are the implications of fielding tactical nukes at sea? What are the gaps in seaborne nuclear capability between competing great powers? Join us to discuss these questions and more as we consider the possible roles of naval tactical nuclear weapons.

Read Aheads: “Time To Recalibrate: The Navy Needs Tactical Nuclear Weapons . . . Again,” by CDR Paul Giarra (ret.)

“Declassified: US Nuclear Weapons At Sea,” by Hans Kristensen

______________________________________

Maritime Logistics for Pacific Conflict

The Pacific is a sprawling theater, yet many forces and critical areas lay well within range of China’s military capability. U.S. and allied forces will be challenged to provide logistical sustainment that can traverse large oceanic spaces yet still be risk-worthy enough to brave the opposing weapons engagement zone. What novel sustainment concepts can meet these challenges? What are the implications of failing to provide effective sustainment in a Pacific conflict, especially to stand-in forces? Join us to discuss these questions as we consider contested maritime logistics in the Pacific.

Read Ahead: “Sustaining Distributed Forces in a War Against China,” by Col. John Sattely and Col. Jesse Johnson, USMC

______________________________________

Dmitry Filipoff is CIMSEC’s Director of Online Content and Community Manager of the Warfighting Flotilla. Contact him at Content@cimsec.org.