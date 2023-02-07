Flotilla SITREP: Restoring the Warfighting Imperative and Expeditionary Anti-Submarine Warfare

By Dmitry Filipoff

In January, the Flotilla discussed the state of tactical skill in the Surface Navy, China’s aircraft carrier operations, and the combat potential of small aerial drones at sea. These candid conversations yielded interesting insights on naval force development while promoting connections between the participating navalists and warfighters.

Upcoming February Sessions

Restoring the Warfighting Imperative

The warfighting focus of great power navies can atrophy when faced with little high-end competition for decades. Without the press of a true competitor to center the organization, unhelpful habits and mindsets can proliferate, and the skills needed to win a hard fight are eclipsed by less consequential matters. In light of renewed great power competition, how can modern navies restore the primacy of the warfighting imperative? How can navies reorient themselves to truly be about winning wars, first and foremost? Join us to discuss these questions and more as we can consider the state of the warfighting imperative and how to elevate it.

Read Ahead: “A Warfighting Imperative: Getting Back to Basics for the Navy,” by Capt. Gerard Roncolato (ret.)

Expeditionary Anti-Submarine Warfare

The need for more ASW capability is rising with the size of competitor ASW fleets. Existing ASW assets may be stretched thin, and could struggle to threaten adversary submarines in decisive littorals. How can the Marine Corps enhance ASW capability in contested environments? How can expeditionary advanced bases and stand-in forces contribute to the ASW mission? Join us to consider the possibilities as we discuss expeditionary ASW.

Read Ahead: “Implementing Expeditionary ASW,” by Captain Walker D. Mills, U.S. Marine Corps, Lieutenant Commanders Collin Fox, Dylan “Joose” Phillips-Levine, and Trevor Phillips-Levine, U.S. Navy

Previous January Sessions

The State of Tactical Excellence in the Surface Navy

The Surface Navy is looking to improve its tactical skills to meet the demands of high-end warfighting. What is the state of tactical learning today in the Surface Navy and how are things trending? How can the Surface Navy better organize to improve its tactical development and professionally incentivize above average tactical skill? Join us to consider these questions as we consider the state of tactical excellence in the Surface Navy.

Read Aheads:

“The Surface Navy: Still in Search of Tactics,” by Captain Christopher H. Johnson

“What Got Us Here Won’t Get Us There,” by Vice Admiral Roy Kitchener, Rear Admiral Brad Cooper, and Rear Admiral Paul Schlise

China’s Growing Aircraft Carrier Capability

China has fielded multiple new aircraft carriers within only several years. As a newcomer to carrier operations, China has much to learn in employing this complex capability. What force development challenges may China face in developing its carrier forces? What are the long-term ramifications of China’s carrier capability for Indo-Pacific security? Join us to discuss these questions and more as we consider the implications of China’s new carriers.

Read Ahead: “Lessons from the Changing Geometry of PLA Navy Carrier Ops,” by CDR Michael Dahm, (ret.)

Warships and Aerial Drone Warfare

Small aerial drones have the potential to dramatically change maritime operations, both in the gray zone and in conflict. What kinds of concepts of operations can small drones enable when deployed from ships? How can drones be used to shape norms below the threshold of war? Join us to discuss these questions and more as we consider the potential of small aerial drones at sea.

Read Ahead: “Responding to Drone Swarms at Sea,” by LCDR Kristopher Thornburg

Dmitry Filipoff is CIMSEC’s Director of Online Content and Community Manager of the Warfighting Flotilla. Contact him at Content@cimsec.org.