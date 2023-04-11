Flotilla SITREP: Cross-Community Anti-Submarine Warfare and Bombers for Maritime Strike

By Dmitry Filipoff

Last month the Flotilla held sessions on systemic naval cyber compromise and contested-network warfighting.

Anti-Submarine Warfare and Cross-Community Integration

ASW is a mission many Navy communities have a stake in. But how well do the communities come together to jointly pursue capabilities and develop tactics and doctrine? How has the immediate post Cold War-era affected the Navy’s ability to regenerate ASW capability for renewed great power competition? Join us to discuss these questions as we consider how the Navy’s communities can better pursue ASW together.

Read Ahead: “ASW: Will We Ever Learn?” by Vice Admiral James R. Fitzgerald and Rear Admiral Richard F. Pittenger, U.S. Navy (Retired)

Bombers for Maritime Strike

Bombers have featured prominently in naval force structure and anti-ship doctrine for decades, but mostly for other great powers besides the U.S. How can bombers and Air Force assets be leveraged in maritime missions and complement U.S. naval concepts of operation? What can be done to deepen the interservice ties that would help realize the potential of these aircraft? Join us to discuss these questions and more.

Read Ahead: “Maritime Strike,” by Lt. Gen. David A. Deptula USAF (Ret.)

“The B-21’s possible future role in maritime strike,” by Ben Ho Wan Beng

Completed March Sessions

The Threat of Systemic Naval Cyber Compromise

Cyber threats are pervasive yet underappreciated. As great powers compete, they can leverage their cyber capabilities to undermine opposing militaries in peacetime, and set the stage for wartime compromise. How can navies grow their awareness of how deeply competitors have penetrated into their systems? What may be the ramifications of pre-positioned cyber capabilities being activated in wartime? Join us to discuss these questions and more as we consider the potential for systemic naval cyber compromise.

Read Ahead: “Paralyzed at the Pier: Schrödinger’s Fleet and Systemic Naval Cyber Compromise,” by Tyson Meadors

Network-Contested Warfighting

Modern military forces rely heavily on networks to function. But are these forces doing enough to prepare for when the network is a contested battlespace? Are militaries challenging their own network in simulated crucibles, wargaming, and other venues to ensure warfighters can operate in spite of contested networks? Join us to discuss network-contested warfighting and its implications for force employment and force development.

Read Ahead: “Fighting When the Network Dies,” by Capt. Sam Tangredi (ret.)

Dmitry Filipoff is CIMSEC’s Director of Online Content and Community Manager of the Warfighting Flotilla. Contact him at Content@cimsec.org.