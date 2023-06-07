Flotilla SITREP: China’s Mine Warfare Advantage and U.S. Surface Navy Training Administration

By Dmitry Filipoff

This month the CIMSEC Warfighting Flotilla will be focusing on China's naval mine warfare capability and revamping the training administration of the U.S. Surface Navy.

Feel free to visit the Flotilla homepage to learn more about this community, its activities, and what drives it.

Upcoming June Sessions

Addressing China’s Mine Warfare Advantage

China has built up a large and diverse arsenal of naval mines that could pose a major challenge in a Pacific conflict. The U.S. Navy has historically undervalued mine warfare compared to rival great powers, and heavily leans on allies to provide mine countermeasure capability. What are the implications of China’s naval mine arsenal and how can the U.S. better address the threat? Join us to discuss these questions and more as we consider the Pacific mine warfare challenge.

Read Ahead: “Get Serious About Countering China’s Mine Warfare Advantage,” by Lieutenant (Junior Grade) A. J. Douglas, U.S. Navy.

Streamlining Surface Navy Training Administration

The U.S. Surface Navy’s training program is rife with administrative overhead. As these administrative requirements accumulate unchecked, they threaten to crowd out time for possibly more meaningful uses of warfighters’ time and attention. How can the Surface Navy better streamline its training administration? How well does this administration meet the spirit of its intent? Join us to discuss these questions and more as we consider the challenges of navigating the administrative culture and requirements of the U.S. Surface Navy.

Read Ahead: “The Surface Navy’s Training Program Remains an Administrative Nightmare,” by Lieutenant Brendan Cordial.

Dmitry Filipoff is CIMSEC’s Director of Online Content and Community Manager of the Warfighting Flotilla. Contact him at Content@cimsec.org.