Donate to CIMSEC’s Write, Fight, Win Campaign

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $3.00 $4.00 $5.00 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Thanks to our incredible community, we have continued our tradition of excellence in terms of content, reach, and partnerships. This year’s topic weeks have weighed in on critical topics and debates, including Marine Corps transformation, the Russia-Ukraine war, and human factors in national security. Our Sea Control podcast has reinvigorated discussion of critical maritime security issues and naval history. Our naval professional society, the Warfighting Flotilla, is rapidly growing and offering new ways for members to connect and converse. Together, we have built tremendous momentum for the future and sustained this vibrant forum.

At CIMSEC, we believe victory in the maritime domain starts with great ideas communicated compellingly — Write, Fight, Win. CIMSEC is proud to say that since our founding our content has been free and always will be. Especially as more websites build paywalls and institute premium-only content features, we hope those in the CIMSEC community who value our free, no-ad model will consider supporting us with monthly donations. Please donate to support our efforts and keep the conversation on maritime security as robust as possible.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $3.00 $4.00 $5.00 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

In addition to direct donations, CIMSEC is registered on AmazonSmile so you can donate while you shop this holiday season! Make CIMSEC your preferred charity on AmazonSmile! You can also use the free browser extension Smilematic to automatically redirect you AmazonSmile whenever you shop Amazon!

To those who have donated, thank you!

To those who are considering donating, thank you!

To those who wrote for CIMSEC this year, thank you!

To those who read, retweeted, reposted, or otherwise shared CIMSEC content, thank you!

It is thanks to our community that CIMSEC has grown to be a vibrant forum for those who always keep a weather eye toward the horizon across the seas.

Together, we will #WriteFightWin.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $3.00 $4.00 $5.00 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Featured Image: The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112) is moored pierside during the annual Pearl Harbor Festival of Lights at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (USA). (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)