Donate to CIMSEC This Holiday Season

By Jimmy Drennan

Despite the challenging circumstances surrounding the global pandemic, 2021 has been a strong year for CIMSEC! Thanks to our incredible community, we have broken records in terms of content, reach, and partnerships. Project Trident, our two-year-long collaboration with leading maritime security organizations, has shined a much-needed spotlight on numerous issues in maritime security. Our Sea Control podcast has reinvigorated discussion of critical maritime security issues and naval history. Our new naval professional society, the Warfighting Flotilla, is rapidly growing and offering new ways for members to connect and converse. Together, we have built tremendous momentum for the future and sustained this vibrant forum.

At CIMSEC, we believe victory in the maritime domain starts with great ideas communicated compellingly — Write, Fight, Win. Going through December, we are holding our annual #WriteFightWin Holiday Donation Campaign to support CIMSEC into the new year. CIMSEC is proud to say that since our founding our content has been free and always will be. Especially as more websites build paywalls or pursue intrusive advertising, we hope those in the CIMSEC community who value our free, no-ad model will consider supporting us with monthly donations. Please donate this holiday season to support our efforts and keep the conversation on maritime security as robust as possible.

In addition to direct donations, CIMSEC is registered on AmazonSmile so you can donate while you shop this holiday season! Make CIMSEC your preferred charity on AmazonSmile! You can also use the free browser extension Smilematic to automatically redirect you AmazonSmile whenever you shop Amazon!

To those who have donated, thank you!

To those who are considering donating, thank you!

To those who wrote for CIMSEC this year, thank you!

To those who read, retweeted, reposted, or otherwise shared CIMSEC content, thank you!

It is thanks to our community that CIMSEC has grown to be a vibrant forum for those who always keep a weather eye toward the horizon across the seas.

Together, we will #WriteFightWin.

Jimmy Drennan is President of CIMSEC. Contact him at President@cimsec.org.

Featured Image: SAN DIEGO (Dec. 19, 2007) The guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) sits pier-side, ready for a judging panel’s inspection during the 2007 holiday ship decoration contest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mark A. Leonesio)