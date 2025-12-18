CIMSEC’s Top 10 of 2025

By Dmitry Filipoff

In the past year, numerous authors wrote for CIMSEC to offer useful insights and analysis on a broad range of maritime security topics and naval affairs. We are grateful to our readers and authors for contributing to the conversation on our pages. Our top ten most-viewed articles from 2025 are listed below, and we look forward to an exciting year in 2026!

1. “Exposed Undersea: PLA Navy Officer Reflections on China’s Not-So-Silent Service,” by Ryan Martinson

“Writing in the November 2023 issue of Military Art (军事学术), a prestigious journal published by the Chinese Academy of Military Science, three PLAN officers revealed that the peacetime operations of Chinese submarines are highly vulnerable to the U.S. Navy’s undersea surveillance system, raising serious questions about their strategic and operational utility.”

2. “Neither Fish nor Fowl: China’s Development of a Nuclear Battery AIP Submarine,” by Dr. Sarah Kirchberger and CAPT Christopher P. Carlson, USN (Ret)

“Given the rapid modernization of China’s military, and particularly its navy, it seems advisable to keep an eye on the likelihood that the Type 041 submarine could be sporting a novel, auxiliary nuclear powerplant in place of the Stirling engine previously employed in its AIP propulsion system.”

3. “If the U.S. Navy can’t Repair Ships in Peacetime, how will it do so in War?” by Michael Hogan

“If the Navy is to meet the demands of a major conflict, it must prioritize not only shipbuilding but also ship repair and salvage capabilities. The lessons of the past are clear—effective battle damage repair and salvage can mean the difference between victory and defeat.”

4. “Navy Force Planning with a Pertinacious Marine Corps,” by Bruce Stubbs

“The United States Marine Corps has an outsized effect on Navy force planning. While the Navy and the Marines exhibit a sincere and genuine single team spirit conducting global naval operations, they are a fierce team of rivals when determining the requirements for amphibious ships, which the Navy funds for their construction and operation.”

5. “Small Craft, Big Impact: Ukraine’s Naval War and the Rise of New-Tech Warships,” by David Kirichenko

“Over the past few years, Ukraine’s growing use of naval drones has pushed both sides to rapidly adapt, accelerating the race for countermeasures and maritime innovation. NATO would do well to study Ukraine’s approach as it prepares for the future of warfare at sea.”

6. “Break China’s Grip on Shipping with the Multilateral Maritime Alliance,” by Blaine Worthingon

“While there have been some nods to bilateral cooperation in shipbuilding, the United States has not made a concerted effort toward a robust, multilateral counter-China maritime strategy. That needs to change. A coordinated, multinational approach is required to counter Chinese shipping dominance.”

7. “Bringing Command and Accountability Back to Surface Fleet Maintenance,” by Capt. John Cordle, USN (ret.) and Capt. Holman Agard, USN

“Radical change, with incremental and careful execution, is urgently needed within the US Navy’s Surface Ship Repair Maintenance enterprise to rectify the shortcomings of two decades of well-intentioned initiatives that rendered a majority of Surface ships neglected and ill-equipped for combat.”

8. “China’s Coming Small Wars,” by Michael Hanson

“The crucible of real combat must test PLA leadership, units, and operational methods before attempting an invasion of Taiwan. China’s adversaries should remain attuned to China’s engagement in small wars as means to advance political objectives and test its forces in preparation for a Taiwan invasion.”

9. “Parting Ways: A NATO Naval Strategy Without America,” by CDR Paul Viscovich, USN (Ret.)

“Whether the U.S. outright withdraws from the Alliance or simply reneges on its obligations, the Europeans and Canada must accept full responsibility for their own defense and embrace the challenges this will demand. One of these responsibilities is developing a NATO naval and maritime strategy that is independent of American participation and priorities.”

10. “Bring Out the Knives: A Programmatic Night Court for the Surface Navy,” by Chris Rielage

“If sailors are already fully occupied and their schedules are overflowing, it hardly matters how good the new simulators or WTIs are. The present system of time allocation in the surface fleet is not a deliberate product of a warfighting-centric focus, but rather an unchecked process of creeping administrative overload. When new tacticians and training tools hit the fleet, they are eclipsed and diluted by a vast array of miscellaneous requirements. The leaders of the surface force must launch an effort to systematically protect time for tactics by aggressively pruning other requirements, or else these new efforts will fall short.”

Dmitry Filipoff is CIMSEC’s Director of Online Content. Contact him at Content@cimsec.org.

Featured Image: PLA Navy Aircraft carriers Shandong (Hull 17) and Fujian (Hull 18) moored in a wharf at night. (Photo via eng.chinamil.com.cn and by Mu Ruilin)