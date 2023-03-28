Call for Notes to the New CNO

By Dmitry Filipoff

Submissions Due: September 12, 2025

Week Dates: September 22-26, 2025

Submission Length: 500 words

Submit to: Content@cimsec.org

In 500 words or less, what do you want the new Chief of Naval Operations to know? CIMSEC is launching a special series featuring short articles that look to convey pressing points to the U.S. Navy’s new top leadership.

Admiral Daryl Caudle was sworn in as the U.S. Navy’s 34th Chief of Naval Operations on August 25, 2025. In his speech, Caudle articulated:

“The Sailor will be front and center in my vision throughout my tenure as CNO…To ensure that they are ready to fight and win decisively–today, tomorrow, and well into the future—we will view everything we do we through an operational lens focused on three priorities: the foundry, the fleet, and the way we fight.”

How can Admiral Caudle accomplish these priorities? What challenges are underappreciated by Navy leadership and deserve stronger priority? How can the new CNO make major reforms to better meet great power threats? Contributors can address these questions and more as they convey their message.

Given the broadly international nature of the U.S. Navy’s mandate and the numerous partners and allies that closely work with American naval forces, international contributors are highly encouraged to share their perspectives.

Send all contributions for consideration to Content@cimsec.org.

This is an independent CIMSEC initiative and is not produced in cooperation with any U.S. Navy entity. Read previous editions of “Notes to the New CNO” for the 33rd and 32nd Chiefs of Naval Operations.

Dmitry Filipoff is CIMSEC’s Director of Online Content. Contact him at Content@cimsec.org.

Featured Image: Adm. Daryl Caudle assumes duties as the 34th chief of naval operations during an assumption of office ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 25. (MCS Joe J. Cardona Gonzalez/U.S. Navy)