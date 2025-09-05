Call for NavyCon 2025 Presentations: The Influence of Navies on Science Fiction, NASA, and Space

By Claude Berube

Proposals Due: September 22, 2025

Virtual Event Date: December 6, 2025

Presentation Length: 15 minutes

Submit to: Content@cimsec.org

Navies have had a major influence on science fiction for decades. From the fleets of Star Trek and Star Wars, to the warships of Battlestar Galactica and The Expanse, naval power has often been used to express visions of humanity’s future in space.

The first NavyCon was held in person in 2017. The Center for International Maritime Security (CIMSEC), King’s College, and the Naval War College are partnering to present NavyCon 2025. The theme of this year’s NavyCon will be: “The Influence of Navies on Science Fiction, NASA, and the Future of Space.” From 20th century navy authors to astronauts and engineers, the Navy has had a direct impact on space exploration, both imagined in fiction and in reality.

CIMSEC and our partners invite contributors to present on these topics at NavyCon. Presenters will have an opportunity to discuss how these naval influences have occurred historically and how navies might continue to shape activities in space in the near and far future.

The selection panel will include:

CDR Claude Berube, USNR (Ret.) PhD, NavyCon Founder.

James Smith, PhD, King’s College.

CDR David Kohnen, USNR (Ret.) PhD, Naval War College.

Major Eric Muirhead, USA, West Point, former co-host Joint Geeks of Staff podcast.

Ian Boley, PhD, former co-host, Joint Geeks of Staff podcast.

Clara Engle, former co-host Joint Geeks of Staff podcast.

Colonel Cory Hollon, USAF, Air University, former co-host Joint Geeks of Staff podcast.

If you are interested in presenting, please submit a one-page proposal by September 22 that includes a proposed topic, research approach, and contributor biography. Individual presentations will be 15 minutes and the event will be virtually presented on December 6, 2025. Send all submissions to Content@cimsec.org.

View past editions of NavyCon here.

Claude Berube is a Senior Editor for CIMSEC.

Featured Image: Republic Acclamator-class assault ships load Clone Troopers and vehicles before departing Coruscant. (Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, 2002)