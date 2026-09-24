Call For Articles: Fiction Week 2026

Stories Due: November 10, 2026

Week Dates: December 7-11, 2026

Story Length: 1,500-3,000 Words

Submit to: Content@cimsec.org

By Brian Kerg

In annual tradition, CIMSEC will be featuring a series of short stories that explore the nature of conflict and competition through fiction.

Fiction has long served as a powerful means for exploring hypotheticals and envisioning alternatives. Authors are challenged to explore how potential clashes and warfighting challenges may play out. They are invited to delve into the implications of new technologies and how they will change the character of warfare. They can probe the past and use historical fiction to explore alternative histories. They are encouraged to ply any element of the craft of writing. Their stories may be driven by character, narrative, theme, or any other literary approach.

Authors are invited to craft gripping narratives that illuminate the unforeseen and carve realistic detail into visions of future conflict. Send all submissions to Content@cimsec.org.

For past CIMSEC Fiction Weeks, feel free to view our 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020 fiction lineups.

Brian Kerg is CIMSEC’s Managing Editor.

Featured Image: Art created with Midjourney AI.