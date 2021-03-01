By Alex Clarke

Hello everyone! This is the first of our users’ submissions to air. Originally due to the number of people involved, it was thought to be one of the hardest episodes to organize, but it came together remarkably quickly. For that we have to thank the three members of the Section 22 research team who joined us:

Trent Telenko (@trenttelenko), Craig Bellamy, and Peter Dunn (@Ozatwar) of Australia at War.

They were fantastic guests and we hope you love this bumper-length and bumper content episode as much as we did.

Bilge Pumps Episode 38: Section 22 – The Forgotten Electronic Warfare Superstars of WWII

