By Alex Clarke

So last week, in the Long War discussion of Episode 36, we chatted for a small amount of time, as the Bilge Pumps crew is want to do, about applying the age of sail rating system to modern ships. Someone may have mentioned that the Daring-class are fourth rate under those terms and that the U.S. Navy is rapidly getting rid of its only first rates. Drach may have pointed out that the Sejong the Greats are first rates, and Jamie may have questioned the rationale for certain ships…

Anyway, this seems to have made several people rather angry, and furthermore, it may have led to a number of contacts where we were firmly told we were wrong as “<insert western/European nation of choice here> doesn’t buy anything but first rate ships for their <insert adjective of choice here> navy” and that we should drop it. So we did, right into the suggestion box for the headline topic of this week. Enjoy! And seriously, for people who claimed to be “regular listeners to our otherwise brilliant show,” it’s as if they didn’t know us at all!

#Bilgepumps is still a newish series and new avenue, which may no longer boast the new car smell, in fact decidedly more of pineapple/irn bru smell with a hint of mint cake and the faintest whiff of fried chicken. But we’re getting the impression it’s liked, so we’d very much like any comments, topic suggestions or ideas for artwork to be tweeted to us, the #Bilgepump crew (with #Bilgepumps), at Alex (@AC_NavalHistory), Drach (@Drachinifel), and Jamie (@Armouredcarrier). Or you can comment on our Youtube channels (listed down below).

Bilge Pumps Episode 37: Rating Ships – It Can’t Be Fourth Rate, NATO Nations Don’t Buy Anything But First Rate



Links

1. Dr. Alex Clarke’s Youtube Channel

2. Drachinifel’s Youtube Channel

3. Jamie Seidel’s Youtube Channel

Alex Clarke is the producer of The Bilge Pumps podcast.

Contact the CIMSEC podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.