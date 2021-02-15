Bilge Pumps 35: Crew, Command, and Combat…or Rather, Uncrewed, Command Culture, and Gunfight Knives

By Alex Clarke

Dear all, for this Bilge Pumps we once more must apologize in advance for the amount of, this time, British in this podcast. We are on the topic of the Long War and of a couple of Alex and Drach’s particular passion topics, for example command culture and why it needs to be carefully managed both from a moral and an operational perspective. We also discuss the range of the Carrier Air Group and why a lot of the complaints currently being leveled at aircraft carriers are more a factor of that than the aircraft carrier itself as a concept.

#Bilgepumps is still a newish series and new avenue, which may no longer boast the new car smell, in fact decidedly more of pineapple/irn bru smell with a hint of mint cake and the faintest whiff of fried chicken. But we’re getting the impression it’s liked, so we’d very much like any comments, topic suggestions or ideas for artwork to be tweeted to us, the #Bilgepump crew (with #Bilgepumps), at Alex (@AC_NavalHistory), Drach (@Drachinifel), and Jamie (@Armouredcarrier). Or you can comment on our Youtube channels (listed down below).

Alex Clarke is the producer of The Bilge Pumps podcast.

