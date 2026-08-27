Asymmetric Spending: Taiwan’s Opportunities to Defend Against Economic Warfare

By Joseph Hanacek and Josh Richards

Recent events in the Strait of Hormuz offer a timely reminder that economic warfare at sea rarely resembles the clean, declared naval cordons of the past. Blocking commercial shipping from transiting through one of the world’s most critical energy arteries has not required mass sinkings or a total closure. Instead, a combination of selective strikes, vessel harassment, insurance volatility, and uncertainty has been sufficient to disrupt traffic, reroute ships, and impose real economic costs. In many cases, ships do not need to be sunk to be stopped; owners, insurers, or crews need only to decide that continuing forward is no longer worth the risk.

This emerging pattern reflects a broader shift in how maritime coercion is exercised, and is directly relevant to Taiwan, where Beijing is developing a range of coercive options: from incremental pressure on commercial shipping to high-intensity operations designed to rapidly sever Taiwan’s external lifelines. This was made abundantly clear in late December 2025, when the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China staged its most geographically expansive and strategically audacious military exercises around Taiwan in years.1 Over two days, the PLA mobilized warships, fighter jets, bombers, missile units, unmanned aerial vehicles, and coast guard elements across multiple designated zones in the Taiwan Strait and adjacent waters, focusing in particular on the island’s major ports, including Keelung in the north and Kaohsiung in the south. Chinese authorities framed the exercises as “Justice Mission 2025,” and mark the latest iteration of a series of Taiwan focused exercises aimed to practice joint operations, port blockades, sea-air control, and deterring external intervention while disrupting maritime and air traffic in ways that would impede Taiwan’s ability to sustain normal commerce under crisis conditions.

Importantly, Chinese writings on a “Joint Blockade Campaign” do not present this concept as part of a gradual economic warfare campaign that can increasingly take on military characteristics as the situation escalates. PLA sources describe a campaign that may open with large-scale missile strikes on ports and infrastructure, mining operations, and rapid efforts to establish sea and air control while staving off any outside attempts to interfere. In this framing, a blockade is a direct component of kinetic conflict, rather than an alternative. Even so, it is worth considering how investments in the ability to conduct a blockade during a direct conflict widen the range of options for China as they navigate the road from competition to crisis and conflict. Preparing their military for direct action such as a Joint Blockade Campaign paired with a lightening style assault marks a straightforward path to reunification, but it also enables forms of economic warfare that form complimentary parallel paths to the same end. Channeling Sun Tsu’s maxim that the supreme art of war is to defeat your enemy without fighting, China will recognize that there may be a path to victory through imposing economic asphyxiation. If Taiwan is going to resist China’s reunification efforts, they must prepare for the widely discussed decisive and overwhelming lightening campaign, but they must be ready to face the subtler threat of economic warfare as well.

Why economic warfare is so likely

China’s desire to unify Taiwan with the mainland is about far more than merely re-acquiring lost territory, blotting out a symbol of democratic resilience, or achieving a longstanding goal to reinforce the CCPs legitimacy. In a single stroke it is an opportunity to seize a structural pillar of the global economy, corner an immensely important maritime and information exchange route, and secure its ability to project power and maintain access to markets around the globe. While China’s massive military buildup includes enormous investments in amphibious warfare and air assault capabilities, an all-out attack to rapidly regain Taiwan risks a prolonged land battle that might destroy much of the island’s inherent value. By contrast, economic warfare can be an effective means by which China can avoid direct action against Taiwan and preserve much of the value already accrued by decades of global investment in Taiwanese critical technologies and trade infrastructure.

Economic warfare is also extremely flexible and scalable, presenting China with a set of options that can be adapted to fit the strategic and operational realities existing at the time of the attempted reunification, with opportunities to make adjustments as the situation evolves. This flexibility and scalability is best illustrated by categorizing economic warfare into four escalating tiers: trade embargo, police actions, quarantine, and blockade. Understanding these tiers and their intended goals is a critical first step in building resistance against them.2

The lowest tier, trade embargo, is already largely in place. Every day, China uses its massive economic and military influence to deter nations and corporations around the globe from establishing relationships with Taiwan, denying them access to modern military and economic technology that might help them resist Chinese influence. Having been in place for decades, this approach has blunted Taiwan’s economic development and contributed to significant social friction within a Taiwanese population that remembers the economic dynamism and the feeling of opportunity that resided in past generations of Taiwan’s citizenry. What China has yet to do but certainly could is present foreign companies ranging from McDonald’s to Disney to Boeing with a choice – if you do business with Taiwan, you cannot do business on the mainland. While such a move would hurt Beijing economically, the possibility of the PRC taking this route cannot be ruled out especially since in the past multi-national corporations have buckled under Beijing’s threats. Chinese leaders may calculate that profit driven corporations will bend to their demands if forced to do so.

The second tier of economic warfare is the “lawfare” approach, which is the declaration of an internal police action to seize or block critical supplies en route to Taiwan. This approach is also already in practice, as China’s Taiwan Affairs Office declared in 2024 that, despite widespread recognition by the international community for decades, there is no such thing as Taiwan “prohibited” or “restricted” waters around the Taiwanese outlying islands of Kinmen and Matsu.3 The Chinese coast guard then issued orders granting the authority for CCG ships to board foreign vessels suspected of “illegally entering waters on Chinese jurisdiction” around these islands, and to detain foreign nationals for up to 60 days without trial if they are suspected of “endangering national security.”

While the detention of only a limited number of merchant vessels inbound to Taiwan might not seem impactful, Taiwan’s enormous reliance on imported Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to power its electric grid is such that these selective boardings have the potential to bring economic activity on the island nearly to a stop. Taiwan typically receives one to two LNG tanker arrivals per day, and LNG storage can sustain electricity consumption for only 10–14 days under crisis conditions, so stopping inbound LNG ships for several weeks would cause Taiwan to quickly burn through stockpiles. As LNG provides approximately 50% of the total energy produced for the electric grid, and roughly 40% of the island’s energy is earmarked for residential and service sector consumption, Taiwan’s industrial sector would bear the brunt of the shortages. Even if significant war-time austerity measures and energy rationing were put in place, semiconductor manufacturing requires nearly uninterrupted power, and it is highly unlikely Taiwan could continue in its role at the center of global microchip manufacturing under these conditions.

The third tier of escalating economic warfare options is best described as quarantine, and it exists in both de jure and de facto forms. In its formal and legal sense, a quarantine is a peace-time enforcement measure that typically requires a UN Security Council resolution to stop the transport of materials to or from a place, but which can be declared without such a resolution if the nation justifies the action as a measure of self-defense. The clearest historical precedent for such an action is the U.S. quarantine of Cuba during the 1960’s Cuban Missile Crisis, an attempt to keep Russian ships from moving nuclear weapons to the island. While China might pursue this course, declaring that the movement of certain classes of cargo to and from the island of Taiwan is contrary to their national security, they could likely achieve the same or similar ends through a hybrid legal and economic approach. This could begin with China declaring inspection zones or “maritime safety advisories” in the Taiwan Strait, discouraging shipping firms from entering, and using diplomatic and economic leverage to reinforce them.4 During the 2022 live fire drills, during which China first conducted missile tests that flew over Taiwan, insurers such as Lloyd’s of London temporarily raised war-risk premiums for accessing Taiwanese waters.5 As Taiwan relies almost entirely on commercial shipping instead of a nationally flagged and crewed merchant marine, these increased insurance premiums would largely freeze commercial shipments to and from the island until new insurance coverages could be negotiated.

The fourth and final category would be China’s use of blockade to threaten and potentially destroy traffic to and from Taiwan. This is an act of war that requires formal declaration to the international community, and would also likely coincide with military actions taken against portions or the entirety of the Taiwanese Navy and Air Force. The unique strategic distinction of blockade over quarantine is that there is no rule that a blockade is unlawful if it disproportionately impacts the civilian population, so long as some military advantage is also being gained. As such, food, medicine, energy, and other critical resource transportation can be shut off. 6 By some estimates, Taiwan would face critical shortages of energy and food within 14 to 21 days if its ports were closed.7 Shutting down the manufacturing sector and significant national food and energy rationing could buy Taiwan several additional months of resistance, but conditions would be severe. The United States and partners could attempt to resupply Taiwan’s food and medical stores by air, an approach China might be less likely to challenge, but airlift capacity is orders of magnitude too small to replace port throughput when it comes to serving energy needs.8

For Beijing, embargo, lawfare, quarantine, and blockade all represent potentially decisive options that can also be downplayed as shows of restraint when considered next to the outright invasion of Taiwan that it has been preparing for. For Taipei, while Taiwan’s defenses have long been oriented toward stopping amphibious assault across the western beaches, the equal if not more likely threat of maritime asphyxiation has been largely neglected.

To negate a strategy of economic warfare, Taiwan must play the lead role in defending its own autonomy. Modern technologies and good government policy offer new opportunities to create a more resilient society in the face of increasing maritime pressure. Some of these opportunities focus on military investments, but to build resilience against economic warfare, many of the most important decisions Taiwan needs to make are tied to purely civil issues. By focusing on these opportunities, Taiwan has an opportunity to peacefully and asymmetrically prevent China from checkmating them economically before western nations could come to their aid.

Building resilience

To defeat the overwhelming logic driving China to pursue victory through economic warfare, Taiwan must look inwards and eastward. Inward, towards resilience through renewable energy investments, fossil fuel stockpiles, and a renewed merchant marine, and eastward, toward its pacific coastline and under-developed ports there. Long neglected in defense planning, these investments may be among Taiwan’s most important untapped strategic assets.

The most direct route Taiwan has to build resilience has to do with overhauling the national energy production by reducing investments that create overreliance on LNG and heavily subsidizing other sources of energy. As a benchmark, Taiwan should aim to ensure that at least 75% of its current energy demand is available via means other than natural gas, thereby achieving energy independence for residential use, general commercial and government services, and limited industrial production.

Achieving this 75% benchmark requires an increase in non-LNG sources by approximately 11GW of daily production. Taiwan is already well on its way towards achieving these goals, with renewable and battery storage targets exceeding 11GW by 2030, but these increases do not take into account reductions in coal powered energy production over the same time period. With the threat of energy interdiction looming large, Taiwan should make every effort to increase these renewable energy targets, expedite their completion, and ensure that investments remain on track.

Industrial growth led by increased chip production and data center construction will challenge Taiwan’s political leadership’s attempts to prioritize renewable energy investments, as rapid growth in energy consumption from these sectors is being met today with plans to increase Taiwan’s LNG capacity. Taiwan should consider tethering any increase in LNG production capacity on the island to matching increases in renewables, coal, and fuel oils. In the renewables sector, prioritizing investments in rooftop solar and small-scale battery storage are particularly critical, as they represent the most resilient forms of energy Taiwan will have in the face of the more advanced stages of blockade. With regards to coal and fuel oils, rapid investments should be made in topping off and expanding stockpiles, and coal plants decommissioned as a part of Taiwan’s larger environmental efforts must be subsidized to be capable of being rapidly brought back online.

Taiwan’s internal investments in its merchant marine are the next major hurdle in achieving resilience in the face of economic warfare. Taiwanese companies own an enormous share of the world’s shipping vessels, but fewer than 30% of the crews that sail them are Taiwanese. Foreign flagging has drastically reduced operating costs and kept Taiwanese companies profitable and competitive but has resulted in a dramatic decline in Taiwan’s maritime workforce. In executing an economic warfare campaign, Beijing would likely exert diplomatic and economic pressure on foreign registries, insurers, ports operators, and labor pools in an effort to disrupt commercial shipping to the island. Taiwan and partner nations should therefore develop contingency frameworks for sustaining critical shipping operations, including the rapid re-crewing of essential vessels with Taiwanese or partner-nation personnel willing to operate in contested conditions.

The main case for investment in coastal infrastructure on the east side of Taiwan is that it asymmetrically increases the military difficulties China faces when creating a cordon around Taiwan. A deep-water port at Hualien and Taitung, hardened and connected by tunnel and rail through the mountains, would give Taiwan a second strategic coastline for energy imports. In the event of a non-firing blockade, these ports would force China to commit a much larger portion of its maritime forces to patrolling and boarding duties in the Philippine Sea, driving up the logistics footprint and reducing their availability for other tasking. Existing infrastructure already provides a foundation: Hualien hosts an active Air Force base and is connected to Taipei and Taichung via the Central Cross-Island Highway and North-Link Railway, both of which include tunnels through bedrock.9 In 2018, Taiwan’s CPC Corporation conducted feasibility studies for building an LNG terminal at Hualien to diversify energy imports away from Kaohsiung.10 The Japanese Ministry of Defense has also assessed Hualien and Su’ao as potential logistics nodes in a Taiwan contingency.11

The undersea and information dimensions are equally critical. Taiwan is connected to the world by 15 submarine internet cables, most of which currently land on its western coast.12 In 2023, two cables connecting Taiwan’s Matsu Islands to the main island were cut, likely by Chinese fishing vessels, disrupting communications for weeks.13 While increasing use of space based internet providers offers some increased resiliency, bandwidth projections over the next several years suggest that these services will only be able to handle approximately 10% of Taiwan’s peacetime levels of internet traffic.14 To ensure access to higher levels of bandwidth, US Naval Postgraduate School researchers have warned that ports should be integrated with maritime domain awareness (MDA) networks, seabed sonar arrays, and AUV patrol routes to monitor and defend vital seabed infrastructure.15 If deep-water eastern ports were built with adjacent cable landing stations and hardened underground control rooms, they could serve as both logistics hubs and digital fortresses.

Building eastern ports is a strategic reorientation that forces China to contest both the Strait and the Pacific approaches simultaneously.

Risks of Failing to Act

If Taiwan remains dependent on its western ports and shallow coastal infrastructure, the island could be cut off from the world long before an invasion fleet appears over the horizon. China will have re-ordered the global balance of power without firing a shot.

The first and most visible consequence would be a Chinese monopoly over the world’s most advanced chips. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) controls about 92 percent of global production of leading-edge chips under 7 nanometers, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association and Boston Consulting Group, and 100% of chips under 2 nanometers.16 If Beijing asserted control, whether through occupation, coercion, or forced “reunification”, it would hold the world’s digital future in its hands. Even if Taiwan’s engineers sabotaged fabrication plants, simply removing Taiwan from global chip supply chains would cost the global economy up to $1 trillion within a year.17

The second consequence would be a dramatic shift in the military geography of Asia. With Taiwan under its control, China would be able to break through the First Island Chain and project power into the central Pacific.18 The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) could position aircraft, anti-ship missiles, and submarines on Taiwan’s eastern shoreline, directly overlooking the Miyako Strait and Bashi Channel, the two maritime gateways used by U.S. and Japanese forces to move between the East China Sea and Philippine Sea.19 From Taiwan, China could threaten Japan’s southern Ryukyu Islands, monitor U.S. submarines departing Guam, and exert pressure on the Philippines’ Batanes Islands at the northern tip of Luzon.20 It is no exaggeration to say that if Taiwan falls, the South China Sea becomes a Chinese lake, and the Western Pacific becomes contested water.

Finally, the fall or isolation of Taiwan would shatter confidence in U.S. security commitments across the Indo-Pacific. Tokyo, Seoul, Manila, Canberra, and European partners are watching not only what China does, but whether the United States allows it. In think tank simulations and classified defense discussions, Japanese and South Korean officials have privately warned that if Washington fails to defend Taiwan, their governments will consider acquiring nuclear weapons or making accommodations with Beijing.21

In short, the cost of inaction is not merely Taiwanese democracy. It is global technological stability, the military balance in the Indo-Pacific, and the credibility of U.S. led relationships that underpin peace.

Policy Recommendations

As the damage that an attempted Chinese reunification with Taiwan would cause to the global economy is assessed to exceed $1 Trillion USD within a year, solutions oriented around averting that outcome should be of a magnitude befitting of that danger, and should be a burden shared by the global community. A significant portion of those solutions should be oriented around deterrence, including investments by the United States, European, and Asian nations in military forces able to intervene in such a reunification attempt, but a maritime crisis in the Taiwan Strait will not be solved by deterrence alone. Geography cannot be negotiated, and Taiwan’s geography dictates that its survival depends on eastward connectivity, to the Pacific, to allied logistics, and to a hardened industrial and energy base. A forward-looking strategy must therefore treat energy investments, port construction, undersea infrastructure, and logistics resilience as the new frontier of deterrence. The following actions can anchor that strategy for Taiwan, the United States, and key allies.

For Taiwan

Increase renewable and battery storage capacity by at least 11GW as soon as possible and no later than 2030.

Ensure Taiwan retains the excess energy-generating capacity of all coal power plants brought offline by investing in programs to keep them maintained and staffed in a reserve capacity.

Require that all LNG electricity production increases are paired with renewable energy investments of equal scale.

Work with shipping companies to develop a plan to rapidly re-crew critical merchant ships with Taiwanese crew.

Construct deep-water, dual-use ports on the eastern coast, at Hualien, Taitung, or Su’ao, with at least 18–20 meters of draft, hardened breakwaters, underground fuel storage, and tunnel-linked rail and highway networks through the Central Mountain Range. 22

Integrate ports with military infrastructure, including coastal anti-ship missile batteries, rapid runway repair units, and underground command centers resistant to missile strikes.

Establish maritime domain awareness (MDA) and seabed defense capabilities tied to port development: fixed sonar arrays, autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), and secured landing points for undersea cables and fuel pipelines.23

For the United States

24 Fund a Taiwan East Coast Resilience Initiative under the Pacific Deterrence Initiative (PDI) or Foreign Military Financing (FMF) to support port deepening, fuel infrastructure, seabed surveillance, and logistics

Conduct joint logistics and sealift exercises using Taiwan’s east coast ports between the U.S. and Taiwanese forces, including roll-on/roll-off ship operations and distributed maritime sustainment exercises.

Integrate Taiwan into the U.S. Indo-Pacific undersea surveillance network, linking sonar systems, unmanned underwater sensors, and cable monitoring platforms from Japan to Guam.

Pre-position fuel, medical supplies, and emergency power generators in Japanese ports such as Yonaguni, Ishigaki, and Okinawa for rapid deployment via the Bashi Channel.

For Japan, Australia, and Allied Partners

Form a trilateral U.S.–Japan–Australia infrastructure group to co-finance Taiwan’s east coast port construction, modeled after their 2022 Pacific Islands cable funding mechanism. 25

Link Taiwan’s eastern ports with Japanese bases in Yonaguni and Okinawa to create a logistics corridor stretching from Kyushu to Hualien.

Deploy multinational maritime patrols to deter cable cutting and seabed sabotage, using technologies already tested by NATO in the North Sea after the Nord Stream explosions. 26

Encourage selective participation from European partners with Indo-Pacific interests, particularly in port hardening, cable-laying, and underwater repair capabilities.

Be opportunistic in quietly reminding partner nations that long term acquiescence to China comes with a price. These measures are not simply about infrastructure; they are about time. Building Taiwan’s eastern ports, hardening its seabed cables, and securing its fuel lines will take years, but deterrence is measured in the credibility of what is already underway. The window to act is narrowing, and each year of delay leaves the island and the global economy more exposed to the whims of the strait.

Conclusion: The Eastward Imperative

Every strategy is ultimately shaped by geography, and no geography in the Indo-Pacific is more decisive than Taiwan’s location between the Strait and the Pacific. For decades, Taiwan, its partners, and even its adversaries have assumed that the island’s fate will be decided westward, across the Taiwan Strait. But the Strait is no longer a protective moat; it is a narrowing corridor easily sealed by missiles, naval patrols, and even insurance premiums. The waters that once carried Taiwan to prosperity now form the most vulnerable seam in its defenses. Taiwan’s endurance depends on building resilience at home and reorienting its future growth eastward.

This is not only a question for Taiwan. The entire global economy hinges on Taiwan’s autonomy, as the effects of reunification with China would be global: supply chains fractured, energy routes reoriented, and the balance of power in Asia permanently altered. But that future is not inevitable. Taiwan, the United States, Japan, and like-minded partners have the resources and time, though not unlimited time, to act. The construction of eastern ports is not merely an engineering problem; it is a strategic decision. It is the difference between a Taiwan that must be rescued and a Taiwan that can endure.

Joseph Hanacek is a Surface Warfare Officer in the United States Navy. He serves as a Warfare Tactics Instructor at the Surface Advanced Warfighting School detachment of the Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center in San Diego, CA. The views and opinions presented herein are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of the Department of War, the Department of the Navy, or its components.

Josh Richards is the Chief Commercial Officer of Pacific Peering. He serves on the UN’s Joint Task Force on SMART Cables as a member of the Steering Committee, and chairs the Business Development Committee. He is a Security Fellow with the Truman National Security Project, a Tech Policy Fellow with the Aspen Institute, and a Senior Fellow with AI2030. He received his MBA from National Chiao Tung University in Taiwan, spending a year in Hsinchu, headquarters to TSMC.

References

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Featured image: The Taiwan Innotech Expo Innovation Economy Pavilion, 2025. (Wikimedia Commons)