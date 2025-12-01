Annual Fiction Week Kicks off on CIMSEC

By Dmitry Filipoff

For the next two weeks, CIMSEC will be featuring short stories submitted in response to our Call for Fiction.

These thoughtful stories examine the future of maritime security and war at sea. Authors creatively envision emerging threats and technologies through novel scenarios and narratives. These stories can help us gaze into the future and flesh out the possibilities of future conflict.

Below are the authors and stories that will feature during this edition of CIMSEC’s annual fiction week.

“Task Force Rust Bucket,” by Tyler Totten

“Anna palaa!” by Ben Plotkin

“The Narco Sea: Three Headings to One Target,” by Till Andrzejewski

“Decapitation,” by Malcolm Reynolds

“Friendly Fire Isn’t,” by Paul Viscovich

“Phantom Cable,” by Sandro Carniel

“Locks and Shadow Swarms,” by Philip Kiley

“Habeas Corpus,” by Jay Turner

“No Fly Zone,” by Bryan Williams

“The Henry Protocol,” by Joe Huskey

“Fit to Print,” by Ben Van Horrick

“Perspective,” by Daniel Lee

“The Phantom’s Last Ride,” by Karl Flynn

Featured Image: Art created with Midjourney AI.