Announcing The New CIMSEC Newport Chapter

By LT Joseph Piccinini

We are thrilled to announce the founding of a CIMSEC chapter in nautical Newport, RI. With Newport’s rich sailing history, and it being the location of the United States Naval War College and other Navy institutions, there’s no better place to forge collaborative discussions with mariners from across the globe.

If you are in the Newport area, let’s connect! Contact us below to be kept apprised of the Newport chapter’s plans and activities.

President: LT Joseph Piccinini

Contact: Newport@cimsec.org.

To learn more about CIMSEC’s membership activities reach us at membership@cimsec.org. Not a CIMSEC member? Sign up here for free!

LT Joseph Piccinini is a Submarine Warfare Officer in the U.S. Navy. He attended University of Maryland, College Park on a Reserve Officers’ Training Corps scholarship from the George Washington consortium and earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He is currently a plankowner of the Undersea Warfighting Development Center’s Aggressor Squadron and previously served aboard the USS LOUISVILLE for three years. His passions are community development, entrepreneurship, and averting undersea warfare.

Featured Image: U.S. Naval War College’s (NWC) Luce Hall located at Naval Station Newport in Newport, Rhode Island. (U.S. Navy/Haley Nace)