WriteFightWin: Donate to Support CIMSEC this Holiday Season!

This holiday season, CIMSEC is thankful for the incredible community of readers and authors that make this forum what it is. Together, we have generated content of significance to navalists and maritime security professionals around the world. At CIMSEC, we believe victory in the maritime domain starts with great ideas communicated compellingly. We are summing that up with a new hashtag to advance that mission: #WriteFightWin. As you interact with CIMSEC on social media, please use the hashtag to tag and promote CIMSEC content online.

Part one of #WriteFightWin is our call for donations starting this Giving Tuesday. For those unfamiliar, Giving Tuesday is the Tuesday following the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday (December 3rd this year) and kicks off the holiday charitable donation season. Our call for donations will continue until the new year.

CIMSEC is proud to say that since our founding our content has been free and always will be. As you make your charitable contributions this holiday season, we ask that you consider donating to CIMSEC. As a nonprofit organization run by volunteers, we are especially grateful for donations of any amount and any frequency! For those in a position to do so, regular donations on a monthly basis give CIMSEC the stability to plan long term for regular costs, and the flexibility to pursue new events, projects, and expansion ventures. Especially as more websites build paywalls or pursue intrusive advertising, we hope those in the CIMSEC community who value our free, no-ad model will consider supporting us with monthly donations.

To those who have donated, thank you!

To those who are considering donating, thank you!

To those who wrote for CIMSEC this year, thank you!

To those who read, retweeted, reposted, or otherwise shared CIMSEC content, thank you!

It is thanks to our community that CIMSEC has grown to be a vibrant forum for those who always keep a weather eye toward the horizon across the seas.

Together, we will #WriteFightWin.

Featured Image: USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), moored pierside in her homeport of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, participates in the annual Pearl Harbor Festival of Lights, Dec. 17. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Joshua Flanagan/RELEASED)

