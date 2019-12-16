By Jared Samuelson
Sea Control! Our podcast dedicated to all things maritime security makes its triumphant return. New host Jared Samuelson introduces himself and provides a brief preview of the new format. Plus: great music by Kimber’s Men!
Download The Return of the Sea Control Podcast Teaser Here
Jared Samuelson is a career U.S. Navy Surface Warfare Officer. He previously commanded USS Whirlwind (PC 11). He produces and hosts CIMSEC’s Sea Control podcast. His work has appeared on CIMSEC and War on the Rocks.