By Alex Clarke

Hoots and hoorays it’s another historically informed maritime current events podcast! Or Bilge Pumps as we three naval geeks call it…As an explanation, well imagine three naval historians having a chat while kayaking, but really without the kayaks or the sinking, plus it’s done over Skype.

So what is episode three about? Well the #Bilgepumps team are going topical, starting out with statues, then how we teach history before wandering into lessons from history. It’s a little less maritime than usual, but we felt the history side would pan out.

#Bilgepumps is a new series and new avenue, although it may no longer have the new car smell, in fact more of pinnaple/irn bru smell – but so far we are getting the impression it’s liked. Going forward, we’d very much appreciate any comments, topic suggestions, or ideas to be tweeted to the Bilgepump crew (with #Bilgepump) at Alex (@AC_NavalHistory), Drach (@Drachinifel), and Jamie (@Armouredcarrier). Or you can comment on our Youtube channels (listed down below).

Download The Bilge Pumps 3 – Statues and Teaching History