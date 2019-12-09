Short Story Fiction Week Kicks Off on CIMSEC

By Dmitry Filipoff

This week CIMSEC will be featuring fictional short stories submitted in response to our call for articles. Authors will explore national security topics through fiction and present compelling narratives. We thank these authors for their excellent stories.

“The Tree of Life” by Mike Barretta

“From Sea to Sky” by David Alman

“No Decision” by Walker Mills

“Dreams, Nightmares, and Talking Tigers” by Griffin Cannon

“Lifeblood” by Evan D’Alessandro

“At the Moral Level” by MAJ Ian Brown, USMC

“Screaming Justice” by Rob Carter

“Shatner” by MAJ Brian Kerg, USMC

“Scratch One UpDown” by Chris “Junior” Cannon

“Blue Death” by Chris Rawley

“Plum Blossom” by Austin Reid

“Operation Tripolitan” by Jared Samuelson



Dmitry Filipoff is CIMSEC’s Director of Online Content. Contact him at Content@cimsec.org.

Featured Image: “Teleportation Missile Frigate” by Mark Li via Artstation

