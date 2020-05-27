By Alex Clarke

Run fast, it’s another historically informed maritime current events podcast – or possibly what three naval geeks trapped in a pub would sound like if recorded.

So what is part two about? Well the #Bilgepumps team is talking about China in the East and South China Seas again, what is the difference between gunboat diplomacy and naval diplomacy, the American Navy, several frigate projects, and our idea for a huge WWII anniversary exercise involving every allied ship you can think off and oh so much history.

@AC_NavalHistory @Drachinifel @Armouredcarrier #Bilgepumps is a fresh new series, and we don’t know if it is going to be popular or hated, so we hope you like it and enjoy the discussion. For any comments or suggestions please tweet them at the Bilgepump crew (with #Bilgepump) at Alex (), Drach (), and Jamie (). Or you can comment on our Youtube channels (listed down below).

Download Sea Control Episode 179: The Bilgepumps, Part 2

