By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Sara Mitchell joins the program to discuss her article, “Clashes at Sea: Explaining the Onset, Militarization, and Resolution of Diplomatic Maritime Claims.” She uses her analysis of 270 conflicts between 1900 and 2010 to explain how and why conflicts at sea become militarized as well as the most successful means of resolution.

Sea Control 224 – Clashes at Sea with Dr. Sara Mitchell

