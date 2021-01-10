Sea Control 222 – TOPGUN’s Leadership Lessons with Guy Snodgrass & Graham Scarbro

By Jimmy Drennan

Retired Navy pilot and author Guy Snodgrass joins CIMSEC President Jimmy Drennan and TOPGUN grad Graham Scarbro to discuss his latest book, TOPGUN’s Top 10: Leadership Lessons from the Cockpit. Download Sea Control 222- Top Gun Leadership Lessons with Guy Snodgrass and Graham Scarbro

Links

1. TOPGUN’S TOP 10: Leadership Lessons from the Cockpit, by Guy Snodgrass, Sep 15, 2020.

2. “Take a Seat at the Campfire: TOPGUN’s Top Leadership Lessons from the Cockpit,” by Graham Scarbro, CIMSEC, January 10, 2021.

Jimmy Drennan is President of CIMSEC. Contact him at President@cimsec.org. Contact the Sea Control podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.