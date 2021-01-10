By Jared Samuelson

You’ve read and heard a lot of discussion on Battle Force 2045, but it will ultimately be up to Congress to fund the fleet design. So what do two of Congress’s foremost navalists think about it? Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) and Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) join the podcast to share their thoughts on Battle Force 2045, the plan’s opportunities and shortcomings, and Congress’s role in making it a reality.

Download Sea Control 221 – Congressional Perspectives on Battle Force 2045 with Rep. Elaine Luria and Rep. Mike Gallagher

Links

1. “Force Structure Perspectives: Congresswoman Elaine Luria on Getting Congress Involved,” CIMSEC, Oct 30, 2020.

2. “Bringing Congress to the (Wargaming) Table for a Bigger and Better Navy,” by Rep. Mike Gallagher, War on the Rocks, Oct. 19, 2020.

3. “To Deter China, the Naval Forces Must Integrate,” War on the Rocks, Rep. Mike Gallagher Feb 4, 2020.

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org