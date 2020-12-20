By Walker Mills

Kelly Moss and Lexie Van Buskirk join Sea Control Podcast co-host Walker Mills for a conversation about their recent work for Stable Seas and Our Secure Future on Ansar Al-Sunna, maritime insecurity in Africa, and gender perspectives in the maritime security space.

Sea Control 218 – Coastal Insecurity, Ansar al-Sunnah, and Women in Maritime Security with Kelly Moss & Lexie Van Buskirk

Links

1. “Crippled Capacity: How Weak Maritime Enforcement Emboldened Ansar Al-Sunna,” by Kelly Moss, CIMSEC, October 2, 2020.

2. “A Hop, Skip and A Jump: Ansar Al-Sunna’s Island-Hopping,” by Kelly Moss, Stable Seas, October 13, 2020.

3. “Soft Targets & Black Markets: Terrorist Activities in the Maritime Domain,” by Meghan Curran, Stable Seas, May 23, 2019.

4. “Violence at Sea: How Terrorists, Insurgents and Other Extremists Exploit the Maritime Domain,” by Meghan Curran, Christopher Faulkner, Curtis Bell, Tyler Lycan, Michael Van Ginkel and Jay Benson, Stable Seas, August 11, 2020.

5. “Charting a New Course: Women, Peace and Security, and the Maritime Domain,” by Lexie Van Buskirk, Sahana Dharmapuri, Pamela Tansey, Our Secure Future, August 12, 2020.

Walker Mills is a Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast.

