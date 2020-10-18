By Jared Samuelson

Sea Control veteran (grognard?) Dr. Anne Brinton returns alongside Dr. Laura June Davis to discuss naval integration in the Vicksburg campaign, including managing Army-Navy relations in a non-joint environment, the competing Union offensives in the region, lessons for amphibious warfare today, and the incredible naval history of the Porter family.

Download Sea Control 207 – Naval Integration in the Vicksburg Campaign with Dr. Anne Brinton & Dr. Laura June Davis

Links

“Vicksburg: The Past and Future of Amphibious Operations,” B.A. Friedman, Strategy Bridge, July 4, 2017.

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

