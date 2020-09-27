By Jared Samuelson
To conclude Regional Strategy Topic Week, Abhijit Singh and Collin Koh join the program to discuss the maritime balance of power between India and China to include a brief history of India-China relations, the recent conflict over the Line of Actual Control, India’s geographic advantage at sea, and the difficulty of conflict in a high-traffic area.
Sea Control 201 – The China-India Maritime Balance of Power
1. “Will the India-China Border Conflict Lead to a Naval War,” by Abhijit Singh, The Strategist, June 26, 2020.
2. “Time to Leverage the Strategic Potential of Andaman and Nicobar Islands,” by Sujan Chinoy, IDSA, June 26, 2020.
