By Jared Samuelson

To conclude Regional Strategy Topic Week, Abhijit Singh and Collin Koh join the program to discuss the maritime balance of power between India and China to include a brief history of India-China relations, the recent conflict over the Line of Actual Control, India’s geographic advantage at sea, and the difficulty of conflict in a high-traffic area.

Sea Control 201 – The China-India Maritime Balance of Power

Links

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact him at seacontrol@cimsec.org.

