Sea Control 195 – Japanese Maritime Realism with Takuya Matsuda

By Jared Samuelson

Takuya Matsuda joins the program to discuss Japan’s Cold War and post-Cold War approach to international relations, culminating in its current policy of Maritime Realism. Topics include relations with the U.S., the importance of the Japanese National Security Council, Japan’s relationships with its neighbors (the Quad!) and more. Don’t sleep on the links either!



Links

Explaining Japan's post-Cold War security policy trajectory: maritime realism," Australian Journal of International Affairs, by Tokuya Matsuda, June 20, 2020.

Dragon Against the Sun: Chinese Views of Japanese Seapower 3., by Toshi Yoshihara, Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, May 19, 2020.

4. “Geopolitics Redux: Explaining the Japanese-Korea Dispute and Its Implications for Great Power Competion,” by Takuya Matsuda and Jaehan Park, War on the Rocks, November 7, 2019.

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact him at seacontrol@cimsec.org.

