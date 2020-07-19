By Jared Samuelson

Dr. T.J. Linzy joins the show to discuss his paper, “The Amphibious Imperative of the French & Indian War.” Our discussion includes the reallocation of resources after early French success, what made the British realize amphibious operations would be necessary, the development of British amphibious tactics off the coast of Halifax, and the battles of Ft. Carillon, Louisbourg, and Quebec.

Download Sea Control 189 – Amphibious Operations in the French and Indian War with Dr. TJ Linzy

Links

“The Amphibious Imperative of the French & Indian War,” TJ Linzy, PhD, Marine Corps University Journal, 2019, Vol. 10, No. 2.

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

Like this: Like Loading...