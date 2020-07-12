By Jared Samuelson

How does South America’s largest, most populous country view its maritime interests? What treaties and agreements govern its relations with its neighbors in the maritime domain? What are the Brazilian Navy’s current commitments and aspirations? Perhaps most importantly, who won the lobster war?! Hear the answers to these questions and more as Brazilian scholar Andrea Resende joins the podcast to discuss Brazilian maritime security concerns!

Download Sea Control 188 – Brazilian Maritime Security with Andrea Resende

Links “Gateway and Neighbourhood: Brazilian Perspective on South Atlantic Security,” by Rodrigo Baena Soares and Cláudio Medeiros Leopoldino, Navies and Maritime Policies in the South Atlantic, 2019.

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control podcast.

