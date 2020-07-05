By Jared Samuelson

Navy Pier, Midway and O’Hare airports, the U.S. Navy’s Recruit Training Command, the Illinois Naval Militia (of captured Spanish ships!), paddlewheel aircraft carriers and more! New CIMSEC Chicago Chapter President Akshat Patel and Dr. Ted Karamanski join the program to discuss the new Chicago CIMSEC chapter and the city’s incredible maritime history.

Download Sea Control 187 – Why Chicago with Akshat Patel and Dr. Ted Karamanski

Links

1. Mastering the Inland Sea

2. Chicago Maritime Museum

3. Chicago Maritime Museum Recovery Fund

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at seacontrol@cimsec.org.

