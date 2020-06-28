By Jared Samuelson

On the heels of the Grant miniseries, Dr. Anne Brinton joins the program to revisit some Civil War Naval Integration (TM) in the Western Theater: The Battle for Island Number 10! Dr. Brinton discusses time, space, and force, the composition of the river fleet, Commodore Andrew Foote, Commander Henry Walke, and the dramatic exploits of USS Carondelet.

Download Sea Control 186 – The Battle for Island Number 10 with Dr. Anne Brinton

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at seacontrol@cimsec.org.

Share this: Email

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...