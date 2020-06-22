Sea Control 185 – Stable Seas: Bay of Bengal with Jay Benson and Abhijit Singh

By Jared Samuelson
Stable Seas’ Jay Benson and the Observer Research Foundation’s Abhijit Singh come aboard Sea Control to discuss Stable Seas’ report on the Bay of Bengal, human and physical geography around the Bay, national security concerns, the difficulties of synchronizing the “blue economy,” and challenges unique to the Bay’s many riverine ports and fisheries.
