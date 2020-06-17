By Alex Clarke

Alert and cover your ears it’s another historically informed maritime current events podcast inbound! Or… Bilgepumps this week is what three naval geeks who have found a particularly tasty cake shop would sound like if recorded.

So what is episode three about? Well the #Bilgepumps team are talking about the matrix, China in the East and South China Seas again as they’re just the front that never stops giving, lasers, dronenoughts, Plan Z and auxiliaries. And that’s just the headlines, the rest is oh so much history, with possibly a lot of cynicism.

#Bilgepumps is a new series and new avenue, although it may no longer have the new car smell. While we’re getting the impression it’s liked, we still very much want to hear any comments, topic suggestions, or ideas for artwork. Please tweet them at the Bilgepump crew (with #Bilgepump) at Alex (@AC_NavalHistory), Drach (@Drachinifel), and Jamie (@Armouredcarrier). Or you can comment on our Youtube channels (listed down below).

Download Sea Control 183 – The Bilgepumps

Links

Alex Clarke is host of the Bilge Pumps series on the Sea Control podcast.